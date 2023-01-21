ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
2023 NFL playoffs: AFC, NFC championship game schedule

The NFL is down to its final four. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals both advanced on Sunday to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship round. The winners will earn a trip to the Super Bowl. The games will feature three of the...
Butler at Providence odds, picks and predictions

The Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) will attempt to start a late-season surge at the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2) Wednesday. Tip from Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Providence odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PROVIDENCE, RI

