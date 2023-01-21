Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Go Up Around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, Vehicle With Characters Removed
Construction walls have gone up around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, although the ride remains open. We immediately noticed that the ride vehicle full of the Simpsons family had been removed from near the sign. Below is a photo from the Universal Studios Florida website of the figure.
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Looking Back at DreamWorks Destination and Shrek’s Swamp Meet with Donkey at Universal Studios Florida
Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, as we knew it, is gone with the closure of most attractions and areas. As we look ahead to the future replacement, we’re taking a look back at the short-lived DreamWorks Destination and Meet Shrek & Donkey location. Shrek’s Swamp Meet. The Shrek &...
PHOTOS: EPCOT Sign Removed From Parking Toll Plaza
The EPCOT sign has been removed from atop the park’s parking toll plaza. The Spaceship Earth-inspired panels were removed from around the EPCOT sign in November of last year. When Disney installed the new parking lot name signs a few days ago, they also announced the toll plaza would get new signage.
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
Disney Releases Closer Look at 100th Anniversary Character Costumes
Disney Parks has shared a video on Instagram featuring a closer look at the 100th anniversary character costumes Mickey and friends will wear at Disneyland Resort during the celebration. The characters are appearing in dapper silver and purple outfits. Their jackets and dresses are decorated with rhinestone stars and fireworks....
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
Mobile Order Now Available For B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs
Mobile order is now available for B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. With mobile order in the My Disney Experience app, guests can order their food ahead of time and then pick it up at the restaurant. B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. is located in...
FIRST LOOK Inside ‘Mickey Through the Ears’ Exhibit in Queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Friday, January 27, at Disneyland, but D23 has shared an inside look at the newest attraction, including the “Mickey Through the Years” exhibit in the queue. They also shared a full look at the finished façade, the El CapiTOON Theater...
More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT
Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
The Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp Teased for the Disney100 Eras Collection on shopDisney
Today, the official shopDisney Twitter account showed off a preview of what’s to come from Disney100 The Eras Collection, a new series of merchandise set to release throughout the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The first collection, entitled the Walt Disney Studios Collection, releases on January 27, and we got a sneak peek at one of the items which will be available.
REVIEW: Spring Roll Slides Onto Sonoma Terrace Menu for the 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a more grab-and-go snack while visiting Disney California Adventure for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, we recommend hitting up Sonoma Terrace. Special for the festival, they’ve added a Pad Thai Spring Roll to the menu that’s sure to put a spring in your step.
New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT
Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
More Details Revealed for ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Parade Coming to Tokyo Disneyland
Along with the announcements regarding the 40th Anniversary celebration at Tokyo Disney Resort, we now know about each of the floats in the upcoming “Disney Harmony in Color” parade debuting April 15 at Tokyo Disneyland!. The new art gives us a look at many of the new floats...
