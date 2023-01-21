ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: EPCOT Sign Removed From Parking Toll Plaza

The EPCOT sign has been removed from atop the park’s parking toll plaza. The Spaceship Earth-inspired panels were removed from around the EPCOT sign in November of last year. When Disney installed the new parking lot name signs a few days ago, they also announced the toll plaza would get new signage.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Closer Look at 100th Anniversary Character Costumes

Disney Parks has shared a video on Instagram featuring a closer look at the 100th anniversary character costumes Mickey and friends will wear at Disneyland Resort during the celebration. The characters are appearing in dapper silver and purple outfits. Their jackets and dresses are decorated with rhinestone stars and fireworks....
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
WDW News Today

More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT

Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
WDW News Today

Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure

Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
WDW News Today

Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
WDW News Today

Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
WDW News Today

Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
WDW News Today

The Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp Teased for the Disney100 Eras Collection on shopDisney

Today, the official shopDisney Twitter account showed off a preview of what’s to come from Disney100 The Eras Collection, a new series of merchandise set to release throughout the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The first collection, entitled the Walt Disney Studios Collection, releases on January 27, and we got a sneak peek at one of the items which will be available.
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...

