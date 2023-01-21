Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Micah Parsons calls out Josh Allen, Bills with strong take
Even Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t impressed with quarterback Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. While his Cowboys were also eliminated from the playoffs, Parsons took some time to call out Allen and Bills with a fiery take. Following their 27-10 loss to the Bengals, Bills’ […] The post Cowboys Micah Parsons calls out Josh Allen, Bills with strong take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts dealt with an injury during the second half of the regular season. Although he returned for the Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional playoff game, Hurts is still dealing with the lingering shoulder injury. However, the QB will not let the ailment impact hm during the Eaglers-49ers NFC Championship Game, per Josh Tolentino. “I felt better. […] The post Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 players Jets must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The New York Jets reportedly re-signed backup safety Will Parks to a one-year contract this week. While that was a simple and inexpensive decision, the Jets must make more significant ones in the coming weeks and months. We’ll examine players the Jets must re-sign in the 2023 NFL offseason. Several starters, including linebacker Quincy Williams, […] The post 4 players Jets must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in uncharted waters ahead of AFC Championship vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to yet another AFC Championship this weekend, but they will be in uncharted territory when the Cincinnati Bengals roll into town come Sunday. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the franchise QB, Andy Reid’s squad will be a playoff underdog. At most sportsbooks, the team is sitting at +1.5, including FanDuel.
A.J. Brown’s 4-word declaration on NFC Championship Game status vs. 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown will play in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, he confirmed on Wednesday. “I’m good to go,” he said, according to Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Brown tweaked his left hip in Saturday’s 38-7 win...
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vic Fangio emerges as Dolphins top pick for defensive coordinator
Despite having a subpar defense, the Miami Dolphins still managed to make the playoffs in 2022. Now, the Dolphins are looking to upgrade on that side of the ball, and Vic Fangio has emerged as a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports,...
Bruce Arians ‘hurt’ by slew of Buccaneers firings
Bruce Arians might have been proud to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South, but he wasn’t happy seeing how the team started their offseason. The former Buccaneers’ Super Bowl winning head coach sounded off on Tampa Bay’s recent changes to their coaching staff. While the Buccaneers won the South, they finished the […] The post Bruce Arians ‘hurt’ by slew of Buccaneers firings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0