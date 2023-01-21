ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy