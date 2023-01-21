ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after Lake View apartment building fire

By Andrew Smith, Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — One person has died after an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Lakeview East.

Emergency personnel responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street around 3:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire had started on the first floor and had spread to the second.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A 79-year-old woman was transported to the same hospital in serious condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said one person has died but the person’s identity hasn’t been released.

There are no further details and the cause of fire is still unknown.

