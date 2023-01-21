ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gn0GG_0kMjEEvC00

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.

Friday night, around 11 p.m., Michigan State Police responded to a crash on Southfield Freeway at 8 Mile Rd.

As troopers made their way to the scene, one of the cars involved drove away.

Trooper 2 -- the MSP helicopter -- was on patrol overhead and saw the fleeing driver appear to run over a pedestrian who was lying on the ground.

Following the suspect, Trooper 2 tracked the 52-year-old man to a bar on 8 Mile, not far from Southfield Freeway.

Officers on the ground entered the bar and located the suspect, who was drunk. He was arrested and remains in custody.

The victim from the initial crash was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

MSP is currently waiting on the results of a blood test from the suspect before handing the case over to prosecutors for review.

