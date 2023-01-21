ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKKQr_0kMjEAOI00

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed.

The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June.

The Justice Department has informed Abbott of its investigation and the company is “cooperating fully,” Abbott spokesperson Scott Stoffel said via email. He declined to provide further details.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the Justice Department’s consumer protection branch is looking into conduct at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant that led to its shutdown.

Abbott closed the factory after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Inspectors uncovered several violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols. But Abbott has stated that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce 90% of U.S. formula, and its February recall of several leading brands, including Similac, squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The shortage was especially acute for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products.

The FDA has faced intense criticism for taking months to close the plant and then negotiate its reopening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

DOJ launches criminal investigation into Abbott over baby formula crisis

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a criminal investigation into the Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that shut down last year and exacerbated a nationwide baby formula shortage.  Company spokesman Scott Stoffel confirmed to The Hill on Saturday that the DOJ informed Abbott of the investigation and that Abbott is fully cooperating. Abbott, one of the…
STURGIS, MI
msn.com

A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours

Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
NEW YORK STATE
Vice

The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.

First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy