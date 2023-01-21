Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher's MyAnna Buring Was Drawn To Tissaia's Contrasting Characteristics
Tissaia really shined during Season 2 of "The Witcher." After a season exuding chilliness and power as the rectoress of the magical Aretuza academy, Tissaia began to reveal her warm heart, such as when she attempted to protect Yennefer before the trial of Cahir. In fact, Tissaia's personality shifted so much that fans were thrown for a loop when the mage later supported putting a bounty on Ciri's head.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Is Giving Fans Flashbacks To Guardians Of The Galaxy
Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," causing fans to draw flattering comparisons to one of the most beloved movies of the 2010s. The film, which is adapted from the vast lore of the tabletop role-playing game of the same name, boasts a stacked cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0