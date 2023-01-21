Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Can a Bouncer Legally Take Your ID in New York State?
So, you are headed out for a 'night on the town' with your friends. You are hoping to stop into one of your favorite watering holes to grab a few drinks. It is later than you thought so there is a bouncer or a member of their security team at the door checking IDs, and they take yours.
fallriverreporter.com
New York and Connecticut men charged with going on shopping spree at local Walmart, other locations with counterfeit bills
Three men from out-of-state are being accused of going on shopping sprees with fake money at multiple locations. According to police, on Friday just after 2:30 p.m., Coventry Police Officers responded to Centre of New England Blvd., Coventry, RI for the report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at Walmart.
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
Hairless cat stolen during Shelton hotel robbery
SHELTON, Conn — Shelton police are asking for help finding a hairless cat named Princess, stolen from a hotel on Sunday. Police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for a report of a hotel room burglary. Police said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
2 men injured in crash involving an electronic bike in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding an electronic bicycle early Wednesday morning in Bristol. Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. The Bristol Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the 1000 block of Farmington Avenue. The crash reportedly involved a vehicle and the e-bike.
Westchester dad among two NY men making strides to reform family court
The Scarsdale dad won a federal lawsuit in 2021 granting him ADA accommodations in family court, and in December was given the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his efforts to help other disabled parents receive basic accommodations during their custody cases.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
Jealous Boyfriend Who Killed East Hampton Man On His 34th Birthday Sentenced
A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, learned his fate in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Jan. 23. It followed his jury conviction for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing of Marco Grisales, of East Hampton, in November 2020.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
County social services in NY botch many child death investigations, system failing kids, audit says
Syracuse, N.Y. — County social services agencies botched investigations into child abuse in nearly half of the child fatalities in New York state over a three-year period, according to a state audit released Tuesday. The audit, by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, said the state could do more to hold...
