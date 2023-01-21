ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

94.3 Lite FM

Can a Bouncer Legally Take Your ID in New York State?

So, you are headed out for a 'night on the town' with your friends. You are hoping to stop into one of your favorite watering holes to grab a few drinks. It is later than you thought so there is a bouncer or a member of their security team at the door checking IDs, and they take yours.
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
96.1 The Eagle

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 61

Hairless cat stolen during Shelton hotel robbery

SHELTON, Conn — Shelton police are asking for help finding a hairless cat named Princess, stolen from a hotel on Sunday. Police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for a report of a hotel room burglary. Police said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the...
SHELTON, CT
thecoastlandtimes.com

Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

2 men injured in crash involving an electronic bike in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding an electronic bicycle early Wednesday morning in Bristol. Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. The Bristol Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the 1000 block of Farmington Avenue. The crash reportedly involved a vehicle and the e-bike.
BRISTOL, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Jealous Boyfriend Who Killed East Hampton Man On His 34th Birthday Sentenced

A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, learned his fate in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Jan. 23. It followed his jury conviction for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing of Marco Grisales, of East Hampton, in November 2020.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
