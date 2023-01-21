Read full article on original website
Accused Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Scott's Story
The newest addition to Fox's lineup, Accused, boasts that its unique perspective tells the story through the eyes of the defendants. Many crime and legal dramas often center on the prosecution and obtaining justice for the victim's family, so this point of view gives the viewers a chance to weigh their judgment of the defendant.
Accused: New Fox Drama Launches as the Most-Watched Debut on Broadcast or Cable in Three Years
The verdict is in on FOX's latest midseason entry, and it's a hit. FOX announced Monday morning that Accused Season 1 Episode 1 dominated with its bow on Sunday night. The new drama ranked as #1 rated and most-watched debut on any broadcast or cable network in three years (since 9-1-1 Lone Star; excluding post-Super Bowl).
Below Deck: Captain Lee and Camille Return in Explosive Midseason Trailer
The drama on Below Deck is not slowing down. At the end of Monday's shocking new episode of the Bravo reality series, viewers were treated to a trailer showcasing the coming events. Let's just say things on the St. David are not going to be plain sailing. Instead, we should...
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
How I Met Your Father Shocker: Neil Patrick Harris to Reprise Barney Stinson Role During Season 2!
How I Met Your Father Season 2 got underway on Hulu on Tuesday morning with quite a surprise for fans of How I Met Your Mother. During the season premiere, Sophie (Hillary Duff) hit Barney's car while driving. It was a true shocker because the series managed to keep it...
The Last of Us Episode 3 Trailer: The Long Road to Bill and Frank
Are you ready for a deep dive into Bill and Frank?. HBO has dropped the trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, and it looks like a change of pace from the series' first two episodes. The best part?. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett join the series...
Daisy Jones & the Six: Prime Video Drops Teaser Trailer for Riley Keough Musical Drama
Are you ready to enter the world of Daisy Jones & the Six?. Prime Video today debuted the official teaser trailer for the upcoming musical-drama series. The teaser features "Regret Me," one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. What's more, the original...
Frasier Revival Casts Niles and Daphne's Son
David Hyde Pierce's Niles Crane may not be a part of Frasier's Paramount+ revival, but his son will. Deadline revealed this week that Anders Keith had joined the cast as Niles and David's son, David. Longtime fans of the franchise will recall David being born in the 2004 series finale...
The Ark Sneak Peek: Watch the Action-Packed First Five Minutes
The Ark looks like a throwback to the good old days of sci-fi series on Syfy. The cable network released the first five minutes of the new drama, and we're convinced. We pick up with a catastrophic event that awakens Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) from her slumber. Unfortunately, the...
Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 12
On NCIS Season 20 Episode 12, Torres was surprised by his friend's sudden appearance and subsequent disappearance. As the gang joined forces, they had to come to terms with a devastating mission ahead of them. Elsewhere, McGee prepared to be a contestant on a popular game show. Use the video...
The Bachelor's Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Defending Blackface Costume
The Bachelor star Greer Blitzer took to social media this week to apologize for past actions. The 24-year-old medical sales rep opened up about comments she made defending Blackface several years ago. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of...
Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz to Play Lex Luthor for Season 3
Superman & Lois is adding a Walking Dead favorite to the cast for Season 3. Entertainment Weekly revealed Tuesday that Michael Cudlitz was joining the cast of the CW superhero drama series. But who will he play?. Lex Luthor. Yes, The CW seems intent on having Lex Luthor in most...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Part Twelve
Michael used to think that prison was the worst place, but on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2, he was proven wrong at every turn. Some fates are worse than our wildest dreams. Returning to New Orleans as a disgraced judge was not the worst thing, as he came to find out.
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Exposed Himself to Her While Working on Home Improvement
Pamela Anderson is opening up about her experience in the entertainment industry. The actress and model is set to release her upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela" on January 31. Variety obtained an excerpt from the book, delving into an alleged incident when Pamela started working on the hit sitcom Home Improvement.
The Neighborhood Renewed for Season 6 at CBS
CBS is keeping one of its best-performing comedies around for the 2023-24 season. The Neighborhood has landed a Season 6 renewal. The Neighborhood Season 5 is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday at 8:00 PM time period and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-23-23: Marlena Goes to Heaven, But Will She Be Back?
Marlena put up a good fight, but the time has come. After her collapse on the rooftop, John brings her downstairs, but it's too late. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-23-23 say that John will watch helplessly as Sarah fails to resuscitate Marlena, forcing him to say goodbye to his Doc. But is this the end?
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12 Spoilers: Sunday's Special Episode
Fire Country will be airing a special episode on Sunday. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11, some of the existing storylines were resolved, but a few were introduced that are bound to take the story in a new direction. We saw Manny coming clean about his gambling addiction, Vince...
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Hang on to Your Life
When the past returns, it’s always hard to tell if it’s going to be good or bad, but in the case of The Winchesters, it’s both. Following Samuel's surprise return in the previous episode, on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8, Mary, John, and Millie watch over him, but different feelings arise while doing so.
TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns Down, Accused Slumps Without NFL Lead-In
FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star returned following a lengthy hiatus. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 1 had 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating. The series was down from last season's premiere (5.5 million/0.8), finale (4.6 million/0.6), and average (4.8 million/0.6 rating). While the series was down on Tuesdays,...
