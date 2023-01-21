ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Accused Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Scott's Story

The newest addition to Fox's lineup, Accused, boasts that its unique perspective tells the story through the eyes of the defendants. Many crime and legal dramas often center on the prosecution and obtaining justice for the victim's family, so this point of view gives the viewers a chance to weigh their judgment of the defendant.
Below Deck: Captain Lee and Camille Return in Explosive Midseason Trailer

The drama on Below Deck is not slowing down. At the end of Monday's shocking new episode of the Bravo reality series, viewers were treated to a trailer showcasing the coming events. Let's just say things on the St. David are not going to be plain sailing. Instead, we should...
The Last of Us Episode 3 Trailer: The Long Road to Bill and Frank

Are you ready for a deep dive into Bill and Frank?. HBO has dropped the trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, and it looks like a change of pace from the series' first two episodes. The best part?. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett join the series...
Frasier Revival Casts Niles and Daphne's Son

David Hyde Pierce's Niles Crane may not be a part of Frasier's Paramount+ revival, but his son will. Deadline revealed this week that Anders Keith had joined the cast as Niles and David's son, David. Longtime fans of the franchise will recall David being born in the 2004 series finale...
The Ark Sneak Peek: Watch the Action-Packed First Five Minutes

The Ark looks like a throwback to the good old days of sci-fi series on Syfy. The cable network released the first five minutes of the new drama, and we're convinced. We pick up with a catastrophic event that awakens Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) from her slumber. Unfortunately, the...
Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 12

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 12, Torres was surprised by his friend's sudden appearance and subsequent disappearance. As the gang joined forces, they had to come to terms with a devastating mission ahead of them. Elsewhere, McGee prepared to be a contestant on a popular game show. Use the video...
The Bachelor's Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Defending Blackface Costume

The Bachelor star Greer Blitzer took to social media this week to apologize for past actions. The 24-year-old medical sales rep opened up about comments she made defending Blackface several years ago. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of...
Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz to Play Lex Luthor for Season 3

Superman & Lois is adding a Walking Dead favorite to the cast for Season 3. Entertainment Weekly revealed Tuesday that Michael Cudlitz was joining the cast of the CW superhero drama series. But who will he play?. Lex Luthor. Yes, The CW seems intent on having Lex Luthor in most...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Part Twelve

Michael used to think that prison was the worst place, but on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2, he was proven wrong at every turn. Some fates are worse than our wildest dreams. Returning to New Orleans as a disgraced judge was not the worst thing, as he came to find out.
The Neighborhood Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

CBS is keeping one of its best-performing comedies around for the 2023-24 season. The Neighborhood has landed a Season 6 renewal. The Neighborhood Season 5 is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday at 8:00 PM time period and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12 Spoilers: Sunday's Special Episode

Fire Country will be airing a special episode on Sunday. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11, some of the existing storylines were resolved, but a few were introduced that are bound to take the story in a new direction. We saw Manny coming clean about his gambling addiction, Vince...
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Hang on to Your Life

When the past returns, it’s always hard to tell if it’s going to be good or bad, but in the case of The Winchesters, it’s both. Following Samuel's surprise return in the previous episode, on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8, Mary, John, and Millie watch over him, but different feelings arise while doing so.
TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns Down, Accused Slumps Without NFL Lead-In

FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star returned following a lengthy hiatus. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 1 had 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating. The series was down from last season's premiere (5.5 million/0.8), finale (4.6 million/0.6), and average (4.8 million/0.6 rating). While the series was down on Tuesdays,...

