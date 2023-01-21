Read full article on original website
true2usa
3d ago
You know, for a Conservative State we sure have a lot of WOKE Polices that are being implemented. Sorta, sweep it in when no one notices. I see in Education in Idaho all the time. No more Idaho School Bonds for me, vote NO for WOKE Education.
Reply(1)
36
Barbara Monroe
3d ago
I hope they add that you dont have to contract w a 3rd party government to desolve the union so no long money making divorces. If needed the people in the union can just desolve the marriage and seek mediation instead of divorce court w expensive lawyers and often court orders not even enforced by the Judges.
Reply
16
Sir Knight
3d ago
WOKE is firmly implanted in Idaho now. We claim to be a CONSERVATIVE STATE but acting more and more like WOKE, liberal states.
Reply(1)
14
Related
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FOX 28 Spokane
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on most semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in the nation to ban the sale and transfer of certain semiautomatic guns, joining California’s ban from 1989 and Illinois’ ban signed into law just two weeks ago. While Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of Colorado’s legislature, the bill’s fate faces a number of unknowns. The draft legislation has already sparked conservative backlash and lawsuit preparation from the local branch of the National Rifle Association. The legislation has yet to get a hearing in Colorado’s statehouse.
New Mexico attorney general files legal challenge against local abortion bans
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez wants to crack down on New Mexico towns and counties that have banned abortion. The Democrat filed an extraordinary writ in the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday against Roosevelt County, Lea County, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis for passing abortion bans that advocates call sanctuaries for the unborn.
Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature
If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s New School Chief Lays Out Her Bold Plan to Change ‘Literally Everything’
Debbie Critchfield was elected Idaho superintendent of public instruction in November, ousting two-term incumbent Sherri Ybarra, a fellow Republican whose tenure was widely panned as lax and ineffectual. Critchfield has served on the Idaho State Board of Education for seven years, two of them as president. She also spent several years as a substitute teacher, […]
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
kmvt
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration...
FOX 28 Spokane
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved by the Legislature. It makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill early Tuesday despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before. Reynolds says she will sign the bill later Tuesday.
Chronicle
State Rep. Jim Walsh Announces the Release of Impeachment-Related Documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement last week announcing he would be releasing records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument...
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
FOX 28 Spokane
Californians will voter whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot. The secretary of state announced Tuesday that enough signatures were raised to place the measure on next year’s Nov. 5 ballot. The landmark law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages along with standards for hours and working conditions for California’s 550,000 fast food workers. The measure could raise employee wages to $22 an hour. Two restaurant industry groups promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Idaho lawmaker says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it. In other words, Skaug will only allow testimony made by Idaho taxpaying constituents over the age of 18. ...
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
Comments / 28