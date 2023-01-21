Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
elisportsnetwork.com
Yelm football star looking for new home
A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
elisportsnetwork.com
1A Boys Hoops: Bellevue Chr. avoids upset with win over CWA
In a game that the Bellevue Christian Vikings had to win to keep themselves in good position to earn a District playoff spot, the Vikings went on the road and withstood an excellent effort from the Charles Wright Academy Tarriers at the Tarrier Dome for a 45-36 win. The first...
elisportsnetwork.com
Washington and Jaden Rashada: What I’m hearing about Huskies’ pursuit of 4-star QB
UW was once considered a potential destination for Rashada. Could the California native end up in Seattle after an eventful recruitment?
realdawghuskies.com
Trip Report: Former 4-Star USC Commit on Washington Visit, “I’ve never seen anything like it,”
4-star California cornerback Jett White had been committed to USC since September 25 of 2021 but decided to retract his pledge two weeks ago. This past weekend the 2025 4-star cornerback took a visit to the University of Washington along with his California Power 7-on-7 team. His sophomore season didn’t...
q13fox.com
Silver Alert: 75-year-old Mark Hamilton last seen in Belltown
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating 75-year-ld Mark Hamilton. A Silver Alert was activated after he went missing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
myeverettnews.com
Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night
Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
q13fox.com
Bronze statue cut down at the ankles, stolen in Auburn
A bronze statue of a girl outside of the City of Auburn’s community and events center has gone missing. Thieves sawed the statue at the ankles and took off with it.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham man is in Snohomish Jail after driving through yards, ditches, fields fleeing deputies
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 45-year-old Bellingham man is in Snohomish County Jail and charged with suspicion of several crimes after driving through yards, ditches and fields, including circling a house in an effort to flee Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies. According to SCSO, deputies responded to...
Candlelight vigil held for toddler who disappeared from Tacoma bowling alley 24 years ago
The family of a missing toddler who disappeared 24 years ago from a Tacoma bowling alley held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters in the hopes that new information will surface. Teekah Lewis was 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes bowling alley...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor ORV announces closure; announcement comes months after lease expired
The Grays Harbor ORV park has officially announced their closure via a social media post. The local outdoor park announced on Sunday that they are closed, although Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines said that their contract expired in October and the announcement months later as a “Breaking News” item came as a surprise.
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
