Reddit Is Already Slamming Taco Bell's Wings
Although we can understand restaurants wanting to branch out in terms of menu offerings, there comes a point where it's just too much. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is McDonald's pizza. And you don't see that around anymore, do you? Exactly. For better or for worse, Taco...
The Most Karen Moment Ever Caught On Tape At An Arby's
The internet is full of "Karen" videos documenting disgruntled customers expressing their perceived inconveniences with service workers who find themselves forced to deal with the tirade. Some of the most shocking of these incidents tend to happen in restaurants, such as the case of a "Karen" who got out of her car to hold a place in the McDonald's drive-thru for her husband, per a TikTok video. Even though this might have been a genius way to avoid waiting in line, the other McDonald's drivers didn't seem to agree.
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
M&Ms Cancel Spokescandies For Celebrity Spokesperson After Shoe Backlash
Ever since M&Ms redesigned its brown and green spokescandies, there's been backlash that the company has become too "woke." Though each color underwent a slight change in 2022, the most notable was to the female characters, who ditched their high heels and "sexy" looks in an effort to be more inclusive and representative of its customers (via CNN Business and a press release). The candy crew didn't stop there, though. In October of the same year, it released the purple M&M intended for female packs. Per a news release, the new addition was a further attempt to promote acceptance and "celebrate what makes us unique," according to Mars Global Vice President Jane Hwang. Along with the release, a new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," was dropped with a music video to celebrate Purple's music skills.
Instagram Can't Hold In The Excitement For The Return Of Taco Bell Wings
The National Chicken Council says Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days for chicken wing consumption in the United States, but it's hardly the only day that Americans are gobbling them down. According to a 2021 One Poll survey, 28% of Americans agree that wings can be eaten "any time, place, or occasion," which may explain how the average American has come to eat nearly 18,000 drummettes and flats in their lifetime.
How To Order A Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub At Subway
When people think of Subway, a few things probably come to mind. Maybe images of submarine sandwiches dance in your head. You might even have the iconic smell of freshly toasted subs perpetually lingering in the back of your mind, associated forever with the experience of picking up a $5 footlong in your youth, back when getting a sub for $5 was actually possible. (Subway got rid of the $5 footlong in 2016.) But while the sandwich smells of yore might seem immune to most of the changes that affect the world at large, Subway's menu has seen more than a few changes over the years.
Pizza Hut Was Booming Over The Holiday Season – To Say The Least
You may not expect pizza to be a popular holiday choice, however, numbers never lie. If you truly think about it, New Year's Eve can be a great time to order a pizza. If you're holding a get-together and don't feel like cooking, pizza is a viable solution. Due to delivery services, it's also a great way to eat without drinking and driving. Per American Pizza Community, New Year's Eve makes the list of the top five busiest days to order pizza. New Year's Day is also in the top five, along with Super Bowl Sunday, Halloween, and Thanksgiving Eve.
TikTok Is Furious About Starbucks Allegedly Prioritizing Mobile Orders
Ever since Starbucks launched its mobile ordering system back in 2015, customers have had problems with it. According to Forbes, the chain even didn't grow as expected in 2016 and pointed to customers getting upset with in-store wait times and walking out as the reason. As you can imagine, enabling customers to order online — which theoretically should be faster — dramatically increases the number of orders needing to be fulfilled, therefore increasing everyone's wait time. Not ideal.
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
How To Tell Sushi Has Gone Bad
Sushi is one of America's most-loved and most-controversial dining options. Jonas House in Food and Foodways Journal that sushi was brought to the U.S. by Japanese immigrants and first started achieving major popularity in the 1960s. But even today, when folks learn that sushi is made up of raw fish, there is often a moment of confusion. We are taught to never consume raw poultry, meat, or dairy, so what sets cuts of raw fish apart?
How To Use Toothpicks To Easily Level A Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A third of Americans developed new baking skills during the pandemic to cope with stress and pass the time with their families. As a result of the increased sales and a desire to retain their new customers, companies adapted baking recipes with easy-to-follow instructions, created online lessons, and assembled more kits to appeal to novice bakers year-round instead of just during the "baking season," which traditionally begins in November (via The Wall Street Journal).
38% Of Customers Think Spaghetti Is The Worst Item At Jollibee - Mashed Survey
If you're not familiar with Jollibee, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Outside of California, this Filipino fast-food chain only has a handful of locations in 12 other states. If you do know Jollibee, though, you're probably aware that what sets it apart from their American-born competitors is a menu that features options not typically found at other fast food chains such as burger steaks with rice, a Filipino rice dish known as palabok, and pies flavored with a mango/peach combo.
How To Tell When The Barbecue At Buc-Ee's Is Really Fresh
Those of us that take road trips know just how important gas stations and travel centers are when traveling. Whether it's to refuel the vehicle or grab a bunch of snacks for the rest of the trip, travel centers and gas stations have tons of offerings. One in particular called Buc-ee's is the travel center of all travel centers, and the company actually holds a few world records for the longest car wash at 255 feet long and the largest convenience store at 66,335 square feet, per Buc-ee's. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is also known for having one of the cleanest bathrooms in the United States and features an adorable little beaver with a red cap as the company mascot (via Buc-ee's).
