Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors
They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
WNYT
Final preps underway for Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival
The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts is back. The three-day festival gets underway later this week. The event is a big fundraiser for the non-profit arts community in Albany. NewsChannel 13 is a sponsor. Marcus Pryor – executive officer on the board...
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
WNYT
The Greater Good: UAlbany honored, Craft beer in Lake George
UAlbany and its School of Education are getting national recognition. U.S. News and World Report ranks the school’s online graduate program, number four across the country. This is the seventh year in a row the program has landed in the top 10. Siena’s “Saint of the Month”
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
WNYT
Grafton Lake State Park hosts 38th annual Winter Fest
Dozens of people took an icy plunge this weekend at Grafton Lakes State Park. To kick off Winterfest this weekend, the main event was the polar plunge. Some brave people leapt into the ice cold water – all for a good cause. The event benefits Our Lady of the...
WNYT
Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises
If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
WNYT
Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation
Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
WNYT
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
WNYT
Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV
Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Home, garage catch fire in Watervliet
Crews responded to a fire at a home and garage on Fourth Avenue in the city of Watervliet Tuesday afternoon.
WNYT
Lunar New Year celebrated in Albany
People were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Albany on Sunday afternoon. They were ringing in the “Year of the Rabbit” at the SUNY Performing Arts Center. What started off as a potluck dinner in the early 1970s has transformed into a large show. Event organizers say it...
NEWS10 ABC
Amsterdam is ready for the snow
AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
