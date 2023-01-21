ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Q 105.7

After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Final preps underway for Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival

The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts is back. The three-day festival gets underway later this week. The event is a big fundraiser for the non-profit arts community in Albany. NewsChannel 13 is a sponsor. Marcus Pryor – executive officer on the board...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: UAlbany honored, Craft beer in Lake George

UAlbany and its School of Education are getting national recognition. U.S. News and World Report ranks the school’s online graduate program, number four across the country. This is the seventh year in a row the program has landed in the top 10. Siena’s “Saint of the Month”
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Grafton Lake State Park hosts 38th annual Winter Fest

Dozens of people took an icy plunge this weekend at Grafton Lakes State Park. To kick off Winterfest this weekend, the main event was the polar plunge. Some brave people leapt into the ice cold water – all for a good cause. The event benefits Our Lady of the...
GRAFTON, NY
WNYT

Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises

If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview

Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV

Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Lunar New Year celebrated in Albany

People were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Albany on Sunday afternoon. They were ringing in the “Year of the Rabbit” at the SUNY Performing Arts Center. What started off as a potluck dinner in the early 1970s has transformed into a large show. Event organizers say it...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam is ready for the snow

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
AMSTERDAM, NY

