Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, the woman was hit at Penn Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was alert and conscious after the accident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

All parties remained at the scene following the accident, police said.

