Elkhart Lake, WI

SCCA National Championship Runoffs to return to Road American in 2024, 2025

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
For what will be the first time in four years, the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) is returning to Road America.

Road America announced Saturday that the SCCA National Championship Runoffs will take place at the Elkhart Lake track in 2024 and 2025. It will be an event that caps the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program, which according to Road America, has become widely known as the pinnacle of U.S. Amateur racing.

The event will take place at Road America from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6 in 2024, with similar dates in 2025. Those specific dates, however, have not been determined.

“Road America has hosted the Runoffs numerous times and always produces memorable racing action,” Deanna Flanagan, SCCA’s Road Racing Director, said. "It’s fantastic to be once again heading to the world-class venue for the Club’s annual Runoffs".

In a news release, Flanagan said the 2020 event resulted in six drivers claiming SCCA Super Sweet honors, rookie Runoffs attendees grabbed victory on their first time out, and a couple of father-son dups shared podium experiences.

Plus, one driver even wound up earning two National Championships in one weekend.

“The staff at Road America is simply wonderful to work with as they continually strive to enhance the participant, worker, and fan experience. Plus, it’s always a treat to enjoy a brat and cheese curds while watching great competition anywhere around the track.”

