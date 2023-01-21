Read full article on original website
Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.
I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Airport Canceling All Of Its Flights Again For More Runway Construction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Joe, of Cheyenne, booked a flight in December to get to a family reunion in Oregon in July, but her flight was unexpectedly canceled. It’s not another computer meltdown, like the FAA system outage that caused thousands of flight delays...
Have You Heard the BUZZ? Cheyenne’s Getting a NEW Coffee Shop!
I love coffee - seriously, you should see my collection. Espresso machine, check. Drip coffee, check. French press, absolutely. But honestly, there's nothing like having someone else make a fresh cup of joe for me. So yes, I love coffee shops almost as much as I love coffee. And guess...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Cheyenne Homeowners Watch And Laugh, Thieves Get Stuck In Snow While Robbing House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After living the past three months in a homebuyer’s nightmare, a Cheyenne couple got a little comic relief Sunday. That’s because Catherine and Armando Hernandez watched in real time as a pair of thieves got their car stuck in deep...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
capcity.news
City Council continues to approve land annexation and high-density zoning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Monday night, Cheyenne community members once again protested the city annexing land and allocating it for high-density projects, but once again the council moved forward with both processes. Councilmembers voted unanimously to pass on second reading an ordinance that would annex 10.7 acres of land west...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November
A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:. Michael Cameron Friel, age...
Sheridan Media
Representative Crago on First Weeks of Session
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and will be talking with Sheridan Media giving weekly updates on happenings with the legislature. Today he talks about the first couple of weeks beginning slowly and progressively getting busier. He explained how bills move through...
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
Douglas Budget
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
capcity.news
Patchy, blowing snow in forecast for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 24, will be partly sunny with a high of 28. Winds will be north-northwest at around 15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and windchill values between zero and 10 degrees. Winds will be between 15 and 20 mph to the northwest.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
capcity.news
After chance of snow tonight, mostly sunny skies predicted for Cheyenne in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a chance of seeing some snow tonight, though the clouds are mostly expected to clear up in the coming days. Tonight, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 40% chance of snow, with a 30% chance continuing into early Monday morning. The Cheyenne area is predicted to see a high temperature of 35 degrees, with a low of 15.
capcity.news
One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
