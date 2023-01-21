Read full article on original website
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Doja Cat wore 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals that took nearly 5 hours to apply at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat also sported a red silk faille bustier and a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads to the Schiaparelli runway show on Sunday.
Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Pics
A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. […]
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Justin Bieber Wore A Blanket While Out To Dinner With Hailey Bieber, And It's Kind Of A Mood
Justin's not always known for his extreme style choices, but this is certainly one that stands out.
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
Menswear steals the show on a grey Golden Globes red carpet
It didn’t help that the red carpet was, in fact, grey. And that, like much of the UK, it was raining in Beverly Hills. And that the starriest of stars – Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna – who we’ve come to bank on for kickstarting awards season with their reliably frou frou glamour, didn’t actually make it.
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Vogue
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
