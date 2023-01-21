Read full article on original website
7 MetroWest Students on Lehigh University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Seven MetroWest students from Wayland, Marlborough, & Sudbury made the...
Anderson & Trainor Make Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Two students from Framingham made the list. They are:. Maya...
Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
Half Dozen Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean's List for Fall 2022.
Perry on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean's List for Fall 2022.
Coye & Crisafulli Make Stonehill Fall 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean's List for Fall 2022.
Canhoto Installed as Junior Grand Warden of Freemasons in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Alfredo Jorge Rodrigues Canhoto of Framingham was installed Junior Grand Warden for 2023 in a ceremony at the fraternity’s Boston headquarters. Junior Grand Warden is the third highest elected officer of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts was chartered in...
Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, Vietnam Veteran & Barber
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, died, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Casa De Ramana in Framingham. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (O’Brien) McKenzie. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Anne Marie (Mahan) McKenzie of Framingham. During...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, 30-Year Walgreens Pharmacy Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, died suddenly, Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Vincent L. and Winifred (Raftery) Lewis. Nola was a graduate of Framingham High School. For over 30 years she worked at Walgreens Pharmacy in both bookkeeping...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Charles River Regional Chamber & Get Konnected! Seeking Nominations of Business Leaders of Color in Natick & Framingham
NEEDHAM – Do you know an outstanding business leader of color, or emerging leader of color, who works and/or sits on a board for a business or nonprofit that is physically located in Newton, Needham, Watertown,bWaltham, Wellesley, Natick or Framingham?. If so, please consider nominating that person for the...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Yvonne Pinnock, 64
FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Framingham Wrestling Defeats Brookline 60-24
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High wrestling team hosted Brookline High last night and defeated the Bay State Conference foe. Framingham High’s co-ed wrestling team is now 8-4 overall. Winners included Kizen Semprum (113 pounds), Dan Sullivan (126), Diego Rivera (132), Joe Skura (138), JoJo Alves (195), and Alexi...
