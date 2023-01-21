ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Anderson & Trainor Make Fall 2022 Dean’s List

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Two students from Framingham made the list. They are:. Maya...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
ASHLAND, MA
Yvonne Pinnock, 64

FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Framingham Wrestling Defeats Brookline 60-24

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High wrestling team hosted Brookline High last night and defeated the Bay State Conference foe. Framingham High’s co-ed wrestling team is now 8-4 overall. Winners included Kizen Semprum (113 pounds), Dan Sullivan (126), Diego Rivera (132), Joe Skura (138), JoJo Alves (195), and Alexi...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
