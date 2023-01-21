Read full article on original website
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a YearAnthony JamesNew York City, NY
New York City on the Verge of Breaking Record for Lack of Snowfall in WinterWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Related
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
91-year-old woman dies at South Plainfield nursing home after alleged assault
91-year-old Clara Sutkowski died at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield last Monday after an alleged assault.
South Huntington Schools Consider Adding Armed Security
The South Huntington school board will consider adding armed security guards at schools at its meeting Wednesday night. The issue will come before the board in the wake of multiple school shootings around the country in recent years, most recently, in May, where 19 students Read More ...
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
DA: Central Islip woman found guilty of killing friend to gain ownership of home
Donatila O'Mahony was convicted of murder and forgery charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed Lee Pedersen inside his Aquebogue home in 2020.
Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront
Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
Town of Hempstead residents claim animal shelter trainer who resigned was treated unfairly
Christie Fanti recently resigned from her position as the town's part-time shelter trainer, a job she had for six years.
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
Police: Woman struck and killed in New Haven
Police say the driver called police telling them he had hit a woman who was crossing the street.
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road in Howell.
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
The suspect, who police recognized from prior incidents, was seen trying to open people's cars right in front of the officers.
Police Officers Save Choking Newborn In Coram
Two police officers on Long Island are being praised after saving a newborn baby from choking. Emergency crews in Coram were called Monday, Jan. 23, with reports that a 1-month-old baby girl was having trouble breathing, according to Suffolk County Police. After responding to the 911 call, officer Peter Laub...
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Residents attend Fairfield Planning and Zoning meeting in support of, against new veterinary hospital
On the agenda was the proposed veterinary hospital on Post Road, which would include dog boarding and day care.
