ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront

Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY
PIX11

PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products.  PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Save Choking Newborn In Coram

Two police officers on Long Island are being praised after saving a newborn baby from choking. Emergency crews in Coram were called Monday, Jan. 23, with reports that a 1-month-old baby girl was having trouble breathing, according to Suffolk County Police. After responding to the 911 call, officer Peter Laub...
CORAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy