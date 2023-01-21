BETHESDA - After closing locations in Ballston, Dupont, Adams Morgan and now Navy Yard, California-based chain Philz Coffee is on its way out of the DMV. "As we look to the future, we have made the difficult decision to exit the DC Metro market," said Philz Coffee in a tweet on Tuesday. "We loved serving this community, but business conditions and our desire to provide the best possible experience to our customers led to our decision. Thank you all for the years of support."

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO