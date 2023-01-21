Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee closes DMV locations
BETHESDA - After closing locations in Ballston, Dupont, Adams Morgan and now Navy Yard, California-based chain Philz Coffee is on its way out of the DMV. "As we look to the future, we have made the difficult decision to exit the DC Metro market," said Philz Coffee in a tweet on Tuesday. "We loved serving this community, but business conditions and our desire to provide the best possible experience to our customers led to our decision. Thank you all for the years of support."
fox5dc.com
Teen transported after SUV overturns on baseball field at Wheaton High School
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say a teen was transported after an SUV they were inside overturned on the baseball field at Wheaton High School. The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near Dalewood Drive and Everton Street in Montgomery County. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
fox5dc.com
Morning wintry mix, afternoon and evening rain Wednesday across DC region
WASHINGTON - Get ready for a cold, wet day across the D.C. region with the possibility of a wintry mix during the morning hours before a steady rain dampens the afternoon and evening. A low-pressure system pushing into the area Wednesday morning brings the possibility of a quick burst of...
popville.com
Update: Union Market has water and now reopened!
Thanks to Phil for sharing around 8:30am: “Union Market closed for now due to water issue.”
fox5dc.com
Smoke, flames from vehicle fire along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - Smoke and flames poured from a vehicle fire along the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the vehicle fire was reported around 6 a.m. just before Powder Mill Road in the Greenbelt area. There is no word on injuries at this time....
Man in Southeast DC believed to be struck by a stray bullet
WASHINGTON — A man in D.C. was shot by a stray bullet in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast, D.C. Monday night. Officials say a call about the shooting came in minutes before 9 p.m. and the victim was sent to a hospital while conscious and breathing.
fox5dc.com
Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
Emergency water outage reported in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — DC Water reported an emergency water outage in the 5300 block of C Street in Southeast, D.C. Monday night. Those between 53rd and 54th Street will be impacted, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
Herndon based Hawkeye 360 launches satellites from Wallops Island
The historic rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia blasted into space around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, making it the first Electron rocket launched into space. The rocket was carrying a payload of three satellites from Herndon-based company Hawkeye 360. Adam Bennett, vice president of marketing at Hawkeye 360, joins FOX 5 to discuss the mission.
3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham
BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
