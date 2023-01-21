Auburn basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates as Tigers take on the Gamecocks

AUBURN — Auburn basketball hasn't lost in over two weeks, and the Tigers can keep that streak alive if they score a win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Auburn comes into the matchup with the Gamecocks on the heels of defeating LSU, 67-49, on Wednesday. Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each had 14 points to lead the Tigers and senior wings Lior Berman and Allen Flanigan both had eight. LSU's KJ Williams dropped an efficient 12 points in the first half but was held to just four in the final 20 minutes.

South Carolina has lost its past two games. The Gamecocks fell to Texas A&M by 41 points last Saturday and dropped one against Ole Miss, 70-58, on Tuesday. Freshman forward GG Jackson had 15 points in 35 minutes versus the Rebels.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. South Carolina?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.