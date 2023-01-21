ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates as Tigers take on the Gamecocks

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
AUBURN — Auburn basketball hasn't lost in over two weeks, and the Tigers can keep that streak alive if they score a win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Auburn comes into the matchup with the Gamecocks on the heels of defeating LSU, 67-49, on Wednesday. Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each had 14 points to lead the Tigers and senior wings Lior Berman and Allen Flanigan both had eight. LSU's KJ Williams dropped an efficient 12 points in the first half but was held to just four in the final 20 minutes.

South Carolina has lost its past two games. The Gamecocks fell to Texas A&M by 41 points last Saturday and dropped one against Ole Miss, 70-58, on Tuesday. Freshman forward GG Jackson had 15 points in 35 minutes versus the Rebels.

TAKING STOCK:How far can Auburn basketball go? As far as its depth can take it

ALLEN FLANIGAN:Allen Flanigan had his best game since coming back from injury. Now he has to do it again

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. South Carolina?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

