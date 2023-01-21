Jerry Moran campaign alleges cybercriminals stole funds. The FBI is investigating.

Cybercriminals stole nearly $700,000 from the re-election coffers of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., his campaign has told the Federal Election Commission.

A campaign spokesperson confirmed that the accounting firm employed by Moran for Kansas was targeted and that the FBI was investigating the matter.

"We are currently pursuing all avenues available to recover the money and there is an ongoing investigation with the FBI," Tom Brandt, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement, adding, "The campaign also consulted with the FEC on how to transparently report the unauthorized expenditures."

A Dec. 8 letter from Moran's campaign to the FEC said the campaign was contacted the prior month by their bank regarding fraudulent transfers to a Virginia-based media firm, SCRP Media. The letter said two fraudulent invoices were sent for a combined $690,000.

The matter was reported to the Republic County Sheriff's Department before being transferred to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. The money was deposited in fraudulent Wells Fargo Bank accounts, though the letter said about $168,000 has been recovered.

The story was first reported Friday by Raw Story.

Moran won a commanding re-election victory over Democrat Mark Holland in November to win a third term in the U.S. Senate.

