ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Jerry Moran campaign alleges cybercriminals stole funds. The FBI is investigating.

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfzrW_0kMjAPF700

Cybercriminals stole nearly $700,000 from the re-election coffers of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., his campaign has told the Federal Election Commission.

A campaign spokesperson confirmed that the accounting firm employed by Moran for Kansas was targeted and that the FBI was investigating the matter.

"We are currently pursuing all avenues available to recover the money and there is an ongoing investigation with the FBI," Tom Brandt, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement, adding, "The campaign also consulted with the FEC on how to transparently report the unauthorized expenditures."

A Dec. 8 letter from Moran's campaign to the FEC said the campaign was contacted the prior month by their bank regarding fraudulent transfers to a Virginia-based media firm, SCRP Media. The letter said two fraudulent invoices were sent for a combined $690,000.

The matter was reported to the Republic County Sheriff's Department before being transferred to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. The money was deposited in fraudulent Wells Fargo Bank accounts, though the letter said about $168,000 has been recovered.

The story was first reported Friday by Raw Story.

Moran won a commanding re-election victory over Democrat Mark Holland in November to win a third term in the U.S. Senate.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jerry Moran campaign alleges cybercriminals stole funds. The FBI is investigating.

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech

Good evening and welcome back to the Senate Chamber here in the Kansas State Capitol, where I am proud to serve as President and where I am honored to deliver the Republican Response. First, I want you all to be aware this “response” had to be prerecorded, so my remarks are clearly not in response […] The post Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech

TOPEKA — The Republican president of the Kansas Senate said Tuesday that Kansans should appreciate Gov. Laura Kelly is governing near the ditch on the left side of the road rather than from the center as she has claimed on many occasions. “On many issues, the governor’s party has her walking down the far left […] The post Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.

Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

State Representative covers developments in the Kansas House

It is hard to believe the first two weeks of the 2023 session have come to an end. Agendas have been fast and furious. As a Freshman Legislator, it feels as though I am drinking from a firehose. Gratefully, I have many veteran legislators that I can call on to gain insight on daily operations. I have been busy learning the House Rules and finding my way around the Capital Building. The House Leadership assigned me to serve on three committees: Veterans and Military; Corrections and Juvenile Justice; and Taxation. Several briefings have taken place during committee meetings. We have heard from the Secretary of Revenue and the Secretary of Corrections, as well as others who serve in significant roles in the State of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Kansas wants to ease taxes on retirees

Not all states tax Social Security and retirement benefits the same. Kansas is considered one of the least “tax-friendly” states to retirees – and both Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to change that. Currently, Kansas fully taxes income from private retirement plans,...
KANSAS STATE
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
backcountryhunters.org

Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting

Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Legislative Update By State Senator Caryn Tyson

Property Tax Relief Just a reminder from my update last week about tax relief programs passed by the legislature last year that the applications are now available. The link for the application for property tax relief for low income seniors and disabled veterans is posted at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/pdf/k-40svr.pdf and the application for some property tax relief for businesses shut-down or negatively impacted by the Governor’s shutdown during COVID is at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/Misc/PropTaxAssistance/StoreFront You may also call KDOR at 785-368-8222 or e-mail [email protected] with questions about the programs and applications.
KANSAS STATE
garnett-ks.com

What Davos needs is Kansas

The overall message from last week’s World Economic Forum kook festival to all us unwashed coach flyers paying $6 for a dozen eggs was abundantly clear:. Shut up and put the diaper on your cow. How we little people thirst for the annual gems of knowledge from this Avengers-like...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy