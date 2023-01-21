Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘He is a very, very good player’: Jon Rahm raves about Gareth Bale’s golf game after star-studded 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am
Jon Rahm doesn’t get star struck very often. And why should he? The Spaniard is the star in most rooms now. After all, at 28 years old, Rahm already has a major championship and nine wins on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Ahead of this week’s...
Wichita Eagle
Jon Rahm Has a Quick Turnaround to Begin Chasing a Rare Feat
Jon Rahm didn’t have much time to celebrate his latest victory at The American Express as this week’s Farmers Insurance Open starts a day early. But he couldn’t ask for a better venue to try and extend his 2023 opening streak when he begins play Wednesday. Torrey...
Comments / 0