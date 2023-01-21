Postgame rewind: Kansas City Chiefs deny Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL divisional round

The NFL postseason football journey continues Saturday for the Jacksonville Jaguars , who travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on NBC.

For the Jaguars, Saturday's game is the latest step in a wild last month. The Jags turned their season around after a 2-6 start, winning their last five regular-season games and then fighting from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers on Riley Patterson's game-ending field goal last week, 31-30. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the fifth-biggest comeback in NFL history.

The Chiefs (14-3) enter the postseason with the No. 1 overall seed, the top-ranked offense in both yardage and points and a strong MVP candidate in quarterback Patrick Mahomes . They also won their last five regular-season games and, unlike the Jaguars, will be well-rested after receiving a first-round bye. The teams have never before met in the playoffs.

This game is a rematch of the teams' Nov. 13 game , also in Kansas City. The Chiefs raced out to a 20-0 lead on the way to a 27-17 victory over the Jaguars, with Mahomes' 331 yards passing and four touchdown throws overcoming three turnovers by an uncharacteristically error-prone offense.

Turnover-free for most of the night, fourth-quarter miscues derailed the Jaguars' hopes of a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. See the key takeaways from the divisional playoff game. | Read more --Demetrius Harvey

Here's how Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's performance stacks up against other notable QBs in divisional playoff history. | Read more - -Tim Walters

The Jaguars' memorable run ends on a frosty Saturday night at Arrowhead.

So close. Riley Patterson rolled that onside kick to the left but Kadarius Toney pounced on it and the Jaguars' chances are over.

The Jaguars aren't giving up. Trevor Lawrence accelerated the Jaguars into field goal range with passes to Zay Jones and then Marvin Jones. Another pass to Christian Kirk, fighting through an injury, set up a field goal chance to Riley Patterson. Patterson lined up for a 48-yarder and it's on the mark. It all comes down to the onside kick...

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20, 0:25 4th.

The Jaguars did halt the Chiefs' drive, but down 10 points with the clock running out, their chances are nearly extinct.

That may do it.

Facing second down, Trevor Lawrence faced pressure right up the middle, disrupting his pass to the outside. Jaylen Watson was there and jumped sky-high, picking off the football before it could settle into the hands of Zay Jones. The Jaguars have turned over twice in the last three plays. Only 3:48 left, and one timeout left. The Chiefs have almost wrapped it up.

The Jaguars needed a stop. They got one. Josh Allen and Roy Robertson-Harris combined to stop Isiah Pacheco on third and inches. Doug Pederson burns some timeouts. They have one left. Kansas City punts and the Jaguars get the ball back near midfield with 4:18 to go. The Chiefs lead, 27-17.

Disaster for the Jaguars. This ball belongs to Kansas City, pending a possible review...

Trevor Lawrence led the team up the field with a pair of crucial passes, a third-down conversion to Evan Engram and then to Zay Jones to knock on the door of the Kansas City red zone. Lawrence threw incomplete on first down, a near-pick, and on second down, off the hands of Engram. On third down, Lawrence took off around left end, absorbing a massive hit but crossing the chains inside the 10.

Lawrence then threw to Jamal Agnew, but the receiver lost the handle after getting hit inside the 5 and the Chiefs recovered at the 3. If this turnover stands, the game is almost in the books.

That was almost the game-changing play the Jaguars needed. Jamal Agnew exploded down the middle on the kickoff return, but with one man to beat, he got tripped up by kicker Harrison Butker at the 45. The Jags nearly took that to the house but they'll begin the drive with superb field position. That's the second major return from Agnew today.

He's hobbling, badly. Every stride looks like pain. His passes don't have the usual zip. But Patrick Mahomes is willing the Chiefs' offense down the field, and that means bad news for the Jaguars.

Mahomes kept the chains moving with passes to Travis Kelce (the star tight end is now up to 14 receptions) and then a big gain to JuJu Smith Schuster, advancing Kansas City inside the Jacksonville 25. Then Kadarius Toney took an end around to the 3, breaking a pair of Jaguar tackles. Mahomes then stepped away from traffic and floated a jump pass over the middle, where Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaped for the score in the back of the end zone. Less than half the fourth quarter remains, and the Jaguars need two scores.

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17, 7:08 4th.

The Jaguars needed a big play. They got one, or more precisely, several.

Overcoming an early sack by Kansas City defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, Trevor Lawrence took off on third down, scrambling to race across the chains. Then, Lawrence punished an apparent coverage bust by Kansas City, finding Zay Jones deep for a pickup of 37 yards. Christian Kirk took an end around to zoom inside the 10. Finally, it was Travis Etienne, skipping through traffic for a 4-yard touchdown. This Jags team is alive, very much alive. The deficit is now down to three points at Arrowhead. Another comeback to remember on the way?

Chiefs 20, Jaguars 17, 11:49 4th.

The Jaguars have 15 minutes left to mount a comeback against Kansas City to keep their playoffs alive.

The good news for the Jaguars' defense: They did cover Travis Kelce at the start of that drive. The bad news: They left the other tight end, Noah Gray, wide open for a deep Patrick Mahomes pass over the middle and a gain down inside the Jacksonville 40.

Darious Williams broke up a pass on second down, and offensive pass interference left Kansas City in third and 19. But Mahomes found Kelce, this time in space over the middle, rumbling down to the Jacksonville 32. Harrison Butker nailed a 50-yard field goal for the Chiefs and the Jags now trail by two scores. The Jacksonville offense has to get moving, and fast.

Chiefs 20, Jaguars 10, 0:08 3rd.

Not a great rhythm for the Jacksonville offense on that drive. The Jaguars did pick up a first down on a pass to Evan Engram, but Frank Clark blew up a second-down screen and Christian Kirk slipped on a third-down throw by Trevor Lawrence. Time is running down in the third quarter, and Kansas City will be opening this drive around its own 40 after a nice punt return by Kadarius Toney. It's still 17-10 Chiefs.

Big stop from the Jaguars' defense. Isiah Pacheco thought he converted on second down, and so did Andy Reid, who threw the challenge flag when officials marked Pacheco short of the chains. But Reid lost his challenge, and with Patrick Mahomes hobbled, the Chiefs called an unusual sneak not with Mahomes but to the man in motion, tight end Noah Gray. Roy Robertson-Harris and the Jacksonville line stacked that up for no gain, and the Chiefs opted to punt the ball away.

The Jaguars picked up some yards but couldn't advance across midfield, following a pair of nice runs from JaMycal Hasty and Travis Etienne. But Trevor Lawrence is coming under heavy pressure in the passing game. He had to rush a pass to avoid getting sacked by an unblocked Chief (officials did not throw a flag for apparent contact to Lawrence's head) and he couldn't connect on third down. Logan Cooke came on to punt, and the Chiefs will begin from inside their own 20.

The quarterback is back.

Patrick Mahomes, hurt before halftime, is back on the field for Kansas City, moving gingerly around the pocket. He even rushed for a first down, an improbable third-and-short scramble. But the Chiefs' MVP candidate is clearly less than 100 percent, missing short on one pass and long on another. The Jaguars halted the drive and forced a punt, so the Jags will take over on offense inside their own 20.

The Jaguars are kicking off and it'll be Kansas City's football. Patrick Mahomes has been warming up during the break, and the starter is indeed back on the field for the Chiefs amid boisterous applause.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between defenders on a hit and came up limping just before the end of the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. With his QB sidelined, Kansas City coach Andy Reid turned to former Jaguar Chad Henne. | Read more - -Tim Walters

That's halftime. The Jaguars go into the locker room down seven points. The big question: Who will be playing QB for Kansas City in the second half, Chad Henne or Patrick Mahomes?

Can't miss those opportunities. Trevor Lawrence launched a cannon pass downfield behind the Kansas City defense around the 15, but Christian Kirk wasn't able to hold on. That pass could've been a Jaguars touchdown or at least a game-changing gain inside the red zone.

Still, the Jaguars cut the lead to one score. Kirk bounced back, catching a pair of passes over the middle from Lawrence to advance into Chiefs territory. Lawrence couldn't connect on third down, but Riley Patterson converted a 41-yard field goal to shrink the Kansas City edge to seven points. Lawrence is 10 of 15 so far, although his passes have gained only 80 yards.

Chiefs 17, Jaguars 10, 0:27 2nd.

Chad Henne is in the game at quarterback. The result? Maybe the best drive of his NFL career, and a big hole for the Jaguars.

With Patrick Mahomes out of action for the moment, the Chiefs are looking for Travis Kelce early and often. That advanced Kansas City out of the shadow of the goalpost. The Jaguars missed a takeaway chance when Henne lofted a pass into traffic, deflected by DaVon Hamilton, but Foye Oluokun couldn't hold on to the interception. The Chiefs made them pay: Kelce wiggled away from Rayshawn Jenkins to convert a third down, picking up 15 bonus yards when the Jags' Arden Key got flagged for roughing Henne. Then, Isaiah Pacheco bounced an inside handoff around the left end down to the Jacksonville 4. That set up a 1-yard TD, Henne to Kelce. The tight end already has grabbed 10 passes for 55 yards, five catches off the NFL postseason record.

Chiefs 17, Jaguars 7, 3:54 2nd.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained an apparent right leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes went to the locker room early in the second quarter. | Read more - -Safid Deen, USA Today

The Jaguars advanced speedily across midfield, courtesy of a 23-yard burst by JaMycal Hasty that almost went the distance. But once the Jaguars got into field goal range, the drive stalled out: Left tackle Walker Little was flagged for tripping Kansas City's Frank Clark on second down, Clark sacked Trevor Lawrence on the ensuing play and Hasty dropped a third-and-long pass from Lawrence that might have advanced the Jags into Riley Patterson's field goal range. Logan Cooke punted the football away, and Daniel Thomas downed it inside the 2.

Meanwhile, in the other big story... Chad Henne continues to warm up on the Kansas City sideline. Patrick Mahomes has dashed to the locker room for evaluation of the apparent ankle injury.

Patrick Mahomes is trying to battle on, getting his right ankle worked on during the quarter break, but looks nothing like top speed. He has been struggling to move in the pocket, throwing a very short pass on second down and throwing incomplete — nearly a fumble — on third down. Already in scoring range, Kansas City summoned Harrison Butker for the field goal, and the kicker converted from 50 yards. The Chiefs lead for now, despite their QB injury, and the Jaguars will now go back to work on offense.

Chiefs 10, Jaguars 7, 14:09 2nd.

That is the end of the first quarter. The Jaguars are tied in Kansas City. But the big story is the condition of Patrick Mahomes, who is limping badly as he heads to the sidelines. Arden Key and Corey Peters both smashed into the quarterback on this drive and Key appeared to land on Mahomes' leg.

If Mahomes is unable to continue, former Jaguars QB Chad Henne is the backup.

Yikes. Patrick Mahomes is slow to get up after getting hit from two Jaguars, Arden Key and Corey Peters. The QB is clearly struggling to move. The Chiefs have called timeout. The Kansas City drive is just around midfield.

That's an immediate response straight from #Duuuval.

Jamal Agnew set up the Jaguars in prime field position, returning the Chiefs' kickoff 63 yards. Travis Etienne zoomed through the line on third and 1, accelerating inside the 20. Then, a perfectly-designed play: Trevor Lawrence dropped back and found Christian Kirk on a pass route against... defensive end George Karlaftis. Lawrence floated it in there and Kirk made the grab in the end zone, 11 yards. This one is tied up.

Jaguars 7, Chiefs 7, 5:04 1st.

When Patrick Mahomes is throwing the football like this, it's going to be tough for anybody — Jaguars included — to keep up.

The Kansas City quarterback uncorked a jump pass and a side-arm pass on that drive, both of them traveling more than 10 yards in the air. Then, on third down inside the 20, Mahomes managed to launch a pass to Travis Kelce at the 10 even while Devin Lloyd was pulling the QB to the ground. Finally, Mahomes threw to Kelce again — his fourth catch of the drive — for an 8-yard catch-and-run to the house. The Jaguars will have to play from behind once more.

Chiefs 7, Jaguars 0, 7:56 1st.

Not the start the Jags were hoping for, although at least they didn't turn over this time, unlike last week. Trevor Lawrence couldn't connect with Christian Kirk on first down and threw a dangerous pass into traffic on third. That easily could've ended in a Kansas City pick. Logan Cooke's punt pinned the Chiefs back inside their 20.

It's football time in snowy Kansas City. The Chiefs won the toss and deferred. It'll be Jaguars ball to start.

Here's the list of inactives for Saturday: DB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon, DB Gregory Junior, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter and WR Kendric Pryor.

When is the Jaguars game today?

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21

How to watch Jaguars game today

TV: NBC

Live stream: Peacock (7-day free trial), NFL+ (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Jaguars radio station: How can I listen to Jags vs. Chiefs?

Radio: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (English), WFXJ AM 930 / FM 97.3 (Spanish), SiriusXM Channel 225

Online radio: 1010xl.com , TuneIn , SiriusXM.com (Channel 814)

What's the latest betting line for Jaguars vs. Chiefs?

Kansas City is a 9-point favorite over Jacksonville, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY . The over-under is 52.5 points.

