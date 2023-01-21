ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Saben Lee signs second 10-day contract with Phoenix Suns

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Saben Lee signed a second 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Saturday morning.

The Tempe Corona del Sol High School graduate signed his first 10-day contract on Jan. 11 and played for the Suns that night in Denver. Lee averaged 11.3 points on 51.9% shooting and 3.8 assists to just one turnover in four games on the contract, which expired Friday.

Shooting 42.9% from 3, Lee posted a season-high 15 points and six assists in Thursday’s win over Brooklyn to begin a five-game homestand. He played all but 16 seconds of the fourth quarter and committed just one turnover in the game that came in the fourth.

The 6-2 guard is in his third NBA season. He played his first two seasons in Detroit. Lee was a training camp invite with Phoenix this fall, played in one preseason game but wasn’t signed for the season.

With Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Payne (foot) out, the Suns need perimeter depth. Josh Okogie (nose) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Pacers.

Cam Johnson returned Thursday after missing 37 games returning from a torn right meniscus suffered Nov. 4 versus Portland. He scored 19 points in the win over Brooklyn.

Johnson is listed out Saturday under knee injury management.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Saben Lee signs second 10-day contract with Phoenix Suns

These Arizona chefs and restaurants are semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

In 2022, Arizona chefs brought home two major James Beard Award wins: Chris Bianco won the award for Outstanding Restaurateur and Don Guerra was named Outstanding Baker in the nation. On Wednesday morning, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 semifinalists and Arizona is again well represented with chefs and restaurants on the list. ...
ARIZONA STATE
