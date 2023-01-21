ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong winds ground events at annual Havasu Balloon Festival

By Lacey Latch, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Wind gusts near 20 mph at Lake Havasu State Park have prompted the cancellation of the Havasu Balloon Festival's main events for the first three days of the popular fair.

The mass ascensions, where all participating balloons take flight, may be the primary spectacle but the festival still has vendors, live performances, activities and more to entertain attendees. Despite the wind, the specially shaped balloons are still standing, tethered in the balloon field.

There are two remaining mass ascensions scheduled before the end of the festival on Sunday evening but weather conditions could still interfere. Balloon pilots will meet ahead of the flights to evaluate flying conditions.

Event organizers are providing timely weather updates and cancellation notices on the Havasu Balloon Festival Facebook page.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch . Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Strong winds ground events at annual Havasu Balloon Festival

