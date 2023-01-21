LBJ boys knock off Northeast, draw closer to 26th straight district title

Central Texas’ longest district title streak looks as if it will continue.

And while LBJ didn’t clinch the District 24-5A crown Friday, it’s going to take a surprising set of results in the final five district games for the Jaguars not to claim their 26th straight district title after securing a two-game lead in the standings with a 63-60 win over Northeast at the Delco Center.

“It’s a big win with us being the top team in the district and stretching out our lead,” said Jaguars post Ja’Quan McGee, one of three LBJ players in double figures with 10 points. “We struggled early in the season, but we’ve built this team, and we’re going to keep building. We’d love nothing more than to be district champs again going into the playoffs.”

The game was a drastic reversal from the first meeting between the two teams, which the Jaguars won 92-48 in early December.

Facing a game Raiders squad, LBJ — whose coaches admitted that they didn’t have one of their better performances — struggled with consistency but used a strong third quarter and was clutch at the free-throw line down the stretch.

The Jaguars (14-14, 8-1) were 8-for-8 at the charity stripe in the final five minutes, with Corey Chester sinking a pair with 4 seconds left to put LBJ ahead by three before Northeast’s potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced awry.

“I just knew my team needed me in that big moment, and I had to come through for the boys and get it done,” said Chester, who finished with seven points. “It felt good just helping my team get the win.”

Northeast (11-12, 5-3) led for most of the first half, taking a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter as Noah Flemmings scored nine points and Miguel Contreras hit two 3-pointers as the game was played at a frenetic pace.

Two shots from behind the arc by David Blackwood and another trey from Chester helped the Jaguars tie the contest at 35-35 going into halftime, and they took control in the third quarter.

Latreveon McCutchin had six of his 11 points in the quarter and CJ Carter added five points as LBJ took a double-digit lead twice and carried a 54-45 advantage into the fourth.

But Northeast wasn’t done.

Flemmings scored six points and both Jordan Aguilar and Contreras drilled 3-pointers to bring the Raiders within 59-57 with less than two minutes to play. It set the scene for a wild final 60 seconds. After two free throws by McGee moments earlier had put the Jaguars ahead by four, an LBJ missed breakaway dunk rebounded back to near half-court. Northeast gathered the ball, then quickly got it to Caleb Flemmings, who promptly sank a 3-pointer to make it 61-60.

The Raiders forced a turnover on LBJ’s ensuing possession, and after a mad scramble, the Jaguars forced one right back, which led to Chester getting fouled and calmly sinking his two big free throws.

“I kind of feel like we gave one away tonight,” Northeast coach Sean C. Miller said. “We came in with the attitude and preparation to be successful, and it worked — but at times we just got back into some old habits.”

Northeast, now in a three-way tie for second place in the district with McCallum and LASA, has perhaps surprised a bit this season. After the Raiders lost four starters and their coach — John A. Smith, who took the Manor job — from last year’s team that went 23-12 and defeated a good Pflugerville team in the playoffs, many fans might not have expected the Raiders to return to the postseason.

But Miller said his team — and even himself as a first-year head coach — has made giant strides in the last six weeks finding its strengths and has started to click.

“Really proud of our guys, and I really believe in them and what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “We have a chance for the No. 2 spot out of the district, and after beating McCallum last week and what we did tonight, I think it shows we’re going to be dangerous the rest of the way.”

Noah Flemings’ 19 points paced Northeast, with Caleb Flemmings scoring 14 and Conteras adding 13.

Carter finished with 19 points to lead the Jaguars, who Chester noted have a team chemistry that is conducive to making sure the program’s 26th straight district title becomes a reality.

“We have a good brotherhood,” Chester said. “Everyone has a good understanding of what we want to accomplish together, and that makes it easier to get things done.”

