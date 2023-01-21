Tom Hanks Has ‘No Respect’ for People Who Won’t Wear Masks

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, a previous clip of Tom Hanks saying he doesn’t respect those who don’t wear masks has resurfaced.

In what looks like an interview in July 2020, Tom Hanks had a few choice words for those who didn’t want to wear a mask. “I just don’t get it,” the actor declared about the refusal to wear a mask. “I mean, it’s the least you can do. If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license.”

Hanks used the driver’s license example. He said that when someone drives a car, they have to obey the speed limits, use turn signals, and avoid hitting others. “If you can’t do those three things, then I get it. You shouldn’t be driving a car. If you can’t wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance, I don’t understand. I got no respect for you.”

The mask discussion came just a few months after Tom Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19. Both he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus early on in the pandemic. Following his recovery, Hanks decided to donate his blood antibodies for research on the virus.

Tom Hanks Opens Up About His Experience With COVID-19

While speaking to The Guardian in 2020, Tom Hanks reflected on when he had COVID-19. He also spoke about how the diagnosis landed him in the hospital.

“When we were in the hospital, I said, ‘I’m 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart – am I a red flag case?’” Hanks recalled. He then said that as long as he and Wilson’s temperatures did not spike and their lungs did not fill up with “something that looked like pneumonia, the doctors weren’t worried.

Also speaking about how he was doing after recovering, Tom said both he and Rita are fine. Their discomfort caused by the virus was gone within a matter of two weeks. Both of them also had different reactions to the virus as well. He said Wilson lost her sense of taste and smell as well as suffered from severe nausea. She also had a higher fever than he did. “I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time,” the actor shared. “And I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.”

When asked how he thinks the U.S. had responded to COVID-19, Tom Hanks had nothing but question marks about the official position. “There’s really only three things everyone needs to do,” he said. “Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands.”

Hank went on to add that while he knows sociality made the pandemic political, he just doesn’t get the idea of others not doing their part to prevent the spread. “I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say, ‘I don’t have to do my part.’”