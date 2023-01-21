ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Get rid of ‘blue slips’ for judicial confirmations — now

By Russ Feingold, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEABV_0kMj9ZUl00

When it comes to judicial confirmations, Democrats are at risk of becoming Charlie Brown and having the football swiped out from under them — again. They are clinging to Senate traditions that Republicans have discarded. The next few months are a test. Will Democratic senators allow the metaphorical football to be swiped from them again?

Blue slips are one such tradition that Democrats are clinging to. These refer to a form that a senator fills out and returns to the Senate Judiciary Committee to signal their support for a candidate nominated to fill a vacancy in the senator’s home state.

Once upon a time, blue slips made sense. They gave deference to home state senators and ensured that a senator’s local knowledge was taken into account. This was back when senators were inclined to work with the White House regardless of party.

We now live in a time when judicial vacancies are stolen and Senate norms are readily discarded to maximize confirmations. The sanctity of blue slips was eliminated when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did away with them for circuit court nominees during the Trump administration. Blue slips, being a norm and not a rule, could be scrapped without a Senate vote. One day, McConnell simply stopped deferring to this tradition.

Democrats need to do the same for district court seats if they want President Biden to exceed President Trump’s 234 confirmed judges in four years. At the midway point in his first term, Biden has had 97 federal judges confirmed, meaning the Senate needs to confirm another 138 to exceed Trump’s record. With most of 2024 likely to be consumed by the election cycle, the Senate must do everything it can to maximize confirmations this year.

Money is said to be the most important thing in politics. When it comes to filling judicial vacancies, time is the most important commodity. It takes time to identify and vet judicial candidates, to formally nominate them and then for the Senate to hold confirmation hearings and undertake the tedious process of moving nominations to the floor and through confirmation votes.

In concept, deferring to home state senators makes sense. But only if senators are inclined to work with the White House. Today, blue slips are ripe for abuse by senators who will oppose a nominee just to spite President Biden.

If the Senate eliminates blue slips for district court nominees, there is nothing stopping the White House from consulting a senator about a nominee or vacancy. But there would no longer be that expectation or that opportunity for obstruction.

I’m hearing there may be an appetite to eliminate blue slips ifthere are concerted efforts to obstruct confirmations this year. This sounds like Charlie Brown inviting Lucy to swipe the football again.

I am not recommending that Democrats replicate everything in McConnell’s playbook. I am recommending, however, that Democrats not make it so easy for the GOP to obstruct their efforts to diversify the federal courts.

To really maximize these next two years, the Senate should also reduce the required floor time for circuit court nominees from 30 hours to two hours and enable it to consider multiple judicial nominees simultaneously. Ideally, these three changes would be made together. But at a minimum, it’s time to scrap blue slips.

The Senate is arguably already behind. Not only does it have a backlog of nominations from the previous Senate, it is taking much of January off. This is after the previous Senate took much of the latter half of 2022 off and didn’t maximize the lame duck for confirmations.

Another reason for urgency is a vacancy map that is much less friendly than the last. Over the past two years, the White House prioritized district vacancies in states with two Democratic senators, which pretty much guaranteed that there would be no blue slip issue. To exceed Trump’s 234 confirmations, the White House will have to turn increasingly to district vacancies in states with one or two GOP senators.

To wait to eliminate blue slips or to retain them indefinitely is to invite obstruction and to risk leaving vacancies unfilled. It’s to play into McConnell’s hands. Instead, the Senate should scrap blue slips now and not give in to Lucy’s offer of the football.

Russ Feingold is president of the American Constitution Society and previously served 18 years as a U.S. senator from Wisconsin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
The Hill

The Hill

859K+
Followers
94K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy