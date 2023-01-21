Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

Honestly didn't see anything in the article that seemed abnormal. over the last 15 years I've had a lot of miscarriages all were handled this way. all were heavy bleeding and pain. The only difference I see is that I didn't panic. I was lucky and my Dr always made sure I understood the medical side of what was happening.
It’s wrong because she suffered for 19 days with heavy bleeding in pain! People can say they don’t see this as abnormal or wrong but have you ever suffered in pain and feeling like your gonna die?!? This is wrong Idaho! The drs in idaho are going against their oath of do no harm because by not treating a patient for this they could die for multiple reasons. Blood loss, pain, infection. The physicians all knew there was not a heartbeat and turned a blind eye. No one wants to lose their loved one due to this and drs know how to treat for this but won’t! People just don’t understand how painful this is and feeling like your going to die until you’ve been there!
If you're receiving poor treatment from your doctor, find another one! You don't have to keep going to the same crappy doctor and blaming things that have nothing to do with your experience.
Comments / 41