Santa Barbara, CA

anemeraldcitylife.com

Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool

Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Highway 1 Rock Scaling Near Lompoc to Result in Road Closure this Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, January 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach

Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Central Library Reopens Upper Level, Public Computers, and Seating

The library had closed its doors last summer when it began the three simultaneous projects, which include construction of a new accessible elevator, a modernized staff space on the lower level, and a $5.4 million renovation of the library plaza. In September, the excavation process had progressed to where the library reopened its lobby for limited browsing and pickup service. Then by November, it had expanded its hours and opened an even larger section of the main lobby, including the lower-level Children’s Library.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Earthy Art and Awareness

If ecological peril and the wide-ranging effects of climate change amount to a looming existential threat, artists of any degree of awareness can’t help but factor the subject into their work. But artistic responses and moral mileage can vary widely. Some artists deal with the anxiety with a sense of alarm and bold strokes in their work, while others willfully ignore the elephant in the global room, waving the banner of “art for art’s sake” escapism.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

David G Kronen

David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on December 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s State Street Master Plan Enters Next Phase

The long-awaited, long-term plan for the revitalization of downtown Santa Barbara has now moved from an outreach and vision phase to the preliminary design phase — complete with a catchy new name, Create State — according to the planning team, who provided a progress report to the City Council on Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Patricia L. Plein

Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA

