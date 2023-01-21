Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Near Lompoc to Result in Road Closure this Thursday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, January 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Santa Barbara Edhat
King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach
Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Reopens Upper Level, Public Computers, and Seating
The library had closed its doors last summer when it began the three simultaneous projects, which include construction of a new accessible elevator, a modernized staff space on the lower level, and a $5.4 million renovation of the library plaza. In September, the excavation process had progressed to where the library reopened its lobby for limited browsing and pickup service. Then by November, it had expanded its hours and opened an even larger section of the main lobby, including the lower-level Children’s Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Earthy Art and Awareness
If ecological peril and the wide-ranging effects of climate change amount to a looming existential threat, artists of any degree of awareness can’t help but factor the subject into their work. But artistic responses and moral mileage can vary widely. Some artists deal with the anxiety with a sense of alarm and bold strokes in their work, while others willfully ignore the elephant in the global room, waving the banner of “art for art’s sake” escapism.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
David G Kronen
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on December 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
City of Santa Barbara offering job opportunities for older teens
City of Santa Barbara offering job opportunities for older teens The post City of Santa Barbara offering job opportunities for older teens appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s State Street Master Plan Enters Next Phase
The long-awaited, long-term plan for the revitalization of downtown Santa Barbara has now moved from an outreach and vision phase to the preliminary design phase — complete with a catchy new name, Create State — according to the planning team, who provided a progress report to the City Council on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
