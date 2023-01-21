ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd2SD_0kMj8Phi00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime.

Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord.

The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and "won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes."

The decision came less than a week after Reed ripped the school in a profanity-laced social media post that went viral. He accused Bethune-Cookman of having a dirty campus and failing to clean his office before he arrived. He threatened to leave then, saying he was having to “clear out trash” while not even being under contract.

Reed apologized the following day for “my lack of professionalism" and addressed it again Saturday.

“I'm a good man, not perfect,” he said. "We all make mistakes, and I apologized for mine."

Reed pointed out some of the good he had already done at Bethune-Cookman, including clearing land for a practice field — progress that could be seen from Reed's office window. He also said no school should have an athletic director who also serves as a head coach, which was a clear shot at Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus, who coaches the men's basketball team.

“We’ve been around here trying to change things,” Reed said. “My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime after leading a turnaround at Jackson State, called Reed during his goodbye and offered to get on the next flight “if you need me.”

“I know you do not want to leave those kids,” Sanders said. “Sometimes in life, you got to walk away.”

Reed and his foundation affirmed their commitment to helping kids and “changing lives for the better, as we've done for 20 years.”

Reed played at Miami and spent the past three years in an administrative role with the Hurricanes, first as chief of staff under former coach Manny Diaz for two years and this past year as a senior advisor under coach Mario Cristobal.

Reed had been picked to replace Terry Sims at Bethune-Cookman. Sims was fired after going 38-39 in seven seasons at the historically Black university, and when the school made that move, Theus — a longtime NBA player — said he would be looking to hire someone who can “ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field.”

Reed was a five-time All-Pro safety, a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year and made nine Pro Bowls. He had 64 career interceptions, led the league in that stat three times and scored 13 non-offense touchdowns in his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

At Miami, Reed was part of the Hurricanes’ most recent national title team in 2001. He set school records for career interceptions (21) and interception return yards (369), won a Big East championship in javelin in 1999 and graduated with a degree in liberal arts.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is finalist for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations, coach! Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is one of three finalists for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year. In Pederson’s first year as the Jaguars’ head coach, he led quite a turnaround for a team that finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2020 and 2021. Here’s a list of his accomplishments:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Florida's Shelton in quarterfinals in Australian Open debut

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The next stop on Ben Shelton's first trip outside the United States will be a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida extended his stay in his debut at Melbourne Park by pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup in John Cain Arena on Monday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

NFL playoffs: Cowboys battle 49ers in heavyweight NFC divisional round clash

Many consider the NFL playoffs divisional round to be the best weekend in football. If that’s the case, we might have saved the best matchup for last. The Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers and renew their historic rivalry. Will the Cowboys reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 27 years? Or will the 49ers head back for the second straight season and third time in four years?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Hurts, Jefferson, Mahomes among AP NFL MVP finalists

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy