In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michigan football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Michigan football fans can officially breathe easier. Jim Harbaugh has announced that he’ll be back next season after entertaining some NFL talk once again. And that means the Wolverines will likely be favorites to win the Big Ten for a third straight year, especially with JJ McCarthy back for his second full season as QB1 and both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum back in the backfield.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
Could Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Make History?
With Matt Weiss now gone, Jim Harbaugh will be hiring at least one new assistant coach this offseason and he could break down a major barrier in the process.
Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
College Football News
2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31
2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round. 2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Williams Nwaneri’s Unorthodox Dominance
National pundits often critique head coach Josh Heupel for Tennessee's defense, equating poor on-field performance to Heupel disregarding the defensive side. That couldn't be further from the truth. Heupel is still attempting to bring his recruits into the program and still has a fair amount of players that signed under the Jeremy Pruitt regime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Zeke Elliott in Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham was one of the select honorees. The Raiders' third-round pick out of Memphis proved to be a steal for the Silver and Black, as they were able to get the young, talented offensive lineman they wanted even after dealing away their first- and second-round 2022 Draft picks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2023 draft seeking a new quarterback for the first time since they drafted Andrew Luck in 2012 with the first-overall pick. With this need at the most important position, there will also be a bevy of mock drafts, predictions, and analyses on which team should take whom. In his first-edition mock of the offseason, NFL analyst and draft expert Bucky Brooks lays down his first round of predictions, and he has the Colts going in a new direction for their future.
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh
Editor’s Note: This is Part 6 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Butler at Providence odds, picks and predictions
The Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) will attempt to start a late-season surge at the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2) Wednesday. Tip from Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Providence odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
