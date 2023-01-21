ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Michigan football fans can officially breathe easier. Jim Harbaugh has announced that he’ll be back next season after entertaining some NFL talk once again. And that means the Wolverines will likely be favorites to win the Big Ten for a third straight year, especially with JJ McCarthy back for his second full season as QB1 and both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum back in the backfield.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl

Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
DETROIT, MI
College Football News

2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round. 2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Williams Nwaneri’s Unorthodox Dominance

National pundits often critique head coach Josh Heupel for Tennessee's defense, equating poor on-field performance to Heupel disregarding the defensive side. That couldn't be further from the truth. Heupel is still attempting to bring his recruits into the program and still has a fair amount of players that signed under the Jeremy Pruitt regime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Zeke Elliott in Mel Kiper Mock Draft

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.
AUSTIN, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham was one of the select honorees. The Raiders' third-round pick out of Memphis proved to be a steal for the Silver and Black, as they were able to get the young, talented offensive lineman they wanted even after dealing away their first- and second-round 2022 Draft picks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2023 draft seeking a new quarterback for the first time since they drafted Andrew Luck in 2012 with the first-overall pick. With this need at the most important position, there will also be a bevy of mock drafts, predictions, and analyses on which team should take whom. In his first-edition mock of the offseason, NFL analyst and draft expert Bucky Brooks lays down his first round of predictions, and he has the Colts going in a new direction for their future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Arizona Sports

Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets

Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Butler at Providence odds, picks and predictions

The Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) will attempt to start a late-season surge at the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2) Wednesday. Tip from Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Providence odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PROVIDENCE, RI

