WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
cbs17
1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
cbs17
Video shows NC Auditor Beth Wood leaving site of Raleigh hit-and-run; attorney responds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since news broke that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash. According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m....
cbs17
Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17. The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk. On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
cbs17
Family of Darryl Williams addresses his death after Raleigh police say he was tased 3 times in their custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of the man who died while in the custody of Raleigh police last week is speaking out. They joined forces with local activists and an attorney on Tuesday, just one day after the department released their preliminary report into the death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams.
cbs17
Witness recalls 1961 Bomber crash that dropped 2 nuclear bombs near Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It is a day that nearly changed the course of history. Sixty-two years ago, a B-52 bomber crashed over Goldsboro, accidentally dropping two nuclear bombs. People who saw that crash still think about what could’ve happened. A field, just north of Goldsboro near the...
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
cbs17
2 killed in Durham crash after car spins, strikes pole, tree, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Durham were killed after their car spun and struck a telephone pole and a tree, police said. Durham Police say they are investigating the wreck that took place at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
cbs17
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
cbs17
Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
Man, woman were not wearing seatbelts, died on impact when car hit pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
Raleigh man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A Raleigh man took a chance on a scratch-off ticket, and it paid off.
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Tractor trailer crashes into car in wrong lane in Johnston County, 1 person seriously injured
A 20-year old woman from Dunn was driving south on I-95 just past Four Oaks on Tuesday night around 11:30, when she crashed through the median cables and ended up in the northbound lane, just as two tractor trailers approached. One of the trucks slammed into the car, which was...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
