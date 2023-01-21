Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Tottenham signs forward Danjuma on loan from Villarreal
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham strengthened its attacking options for the second half of the season by signing Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday. Danjuma joined Tottenham until the end of the season and will start his second stint in English soccer, having played for Bournemouth from 2019-21.
Citrus County Chronicle
For Arteta, competing against Guardiola is 'strange feeling'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to go head to head with pretty much any other coach than Pep Guardiola in a bid to win the biggest trophies in English soccer. Not just because it means Arsenal is having to compete with Manchester City — a team Arteta believes is the best in the world.
Citrus County Chronicle
Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff on Wednesday by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord.
