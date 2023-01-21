ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln apartment building evacuated over suspected explosives Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s evacuated an apartment building over suspected explosives. The investigation is happening near Northwest 8th Street and West Cornhusker Highway. That’s just down the street from where authorities discovered bombs inside a car early Wednesday morning. Police have...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home

If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

LIVE: Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are providing new details on a weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood. Watch the press conference at 9:30 a.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV. Lincoln Police...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrested following Wymore home search

BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
WYMORE, NE
kfornow.com

New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus PD warns citizens of scammers

COLUMBUS. Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department said that there are unknown people making phone calls identifying themselves as being from the department. According to CPD, the unknown person is telling people that CPD has their loved one in custody and to pay an amount of money for them to be released.
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE

