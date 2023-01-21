ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal

Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NESN

Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022

NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player

Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Could Saquon Barkley Depart Giants? Five Potential Landing Spots

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Monday, after New York’s season-ending defeat in the NFC divisional-round, the organization hoped to keep impending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, 25, just concluded his rookie contract and fifth-year option and is set to hit the open market for the first...
NESN

Sean Payton To Interview with Cardinals

You can add the Arizona Cardinals to the growing list of teams interested in the services of this offseason’s biggest coaching name. According to Cardinals/NFL beat reporter for PHNX Howard Balzer, Sean Payton will interview with the Cards on Thursday. The much sought-after coach has already met with the...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
