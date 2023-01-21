Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Island grid product Jeff Stoutland is man behind Philadelphia Eagles’ powerful ground game
The Mack truck that ran over the New York Giants last Saturday in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs was driven by a Staten Island football product. That’s right, former Port Richmond HS player and football lifer Jeff Stoutland is the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who rang up 268 rushing yards on 44 carries during host Philly’s 38-7 thrashing of Big Blue.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers sounds intrigued by Jets but believes in Zach Wilson
The guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. The quarterback was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
