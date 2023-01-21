ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101kPN_0kMj7v4j00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police .

Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police, says the officer-involved critical incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. A suspect who was wanted for a violent felony allegedly fled from officers as they attempted a traffic stop.

NOW: Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green River

The pursuit reportedly started near 1300 West and Arapahoe Ave around 2:30 a.m. Nearly an hour later, the chase ended near Star Crest Way when the suspect crashed into another vehicle and began to flee on foot toward a home in the neighborhood, Weisberg states.

While the individual fled toward the home, three officers reportedly fired shots at the suspect.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and Star Crest Way so they could perform a “significant investigation.” Medical aid was reportedly provided on scene, and Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics and Gold Cross took the suspect to a local hospital.

One week later, the suspect has been pronounced deceased.

Four officers were placed on leave as a result of the incident, and remain so at this time. The name and age of the suspect is not being released, pending next-of-kin notifications.

Police say because of the ongoing investigation, no further information on this case is currently being released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 35

guest
3d ago

at least he won't be a repeat offender to be turned loose by a liberal judge to kill or hurt someone. justice was served from what I see.

Reply
12
Floyd Pereira
3d ago

REMEMBER CRIMINALS, when a police says stop, you stop don't resist,, most officers are professionals so be respectful

Reply
13
Runar Blackstone
3d ago

That's awesome news! Keep doing that kind of work, especially if their license plate is solid white with red cursive letters on top and if they're wearing anything 49ers or Dodgers related.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Three people injured in shooting at Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel early Tuesday morning that left two men critically injured. Police say both men are expected to survive. According to a news release, police were notified of the shooting at a hotel located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
ROY, UT
KUTV

Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp

DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy