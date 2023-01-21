‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police .

Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police, says the officer-involved critical incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. A suspect who was wanted for a violent felony allegedly fled from officers as they attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit reportedly started near 1300 West and Arapahoe Ave around 2:30 a.m. Nearly an hour later, the chase ended near Star Crest Way when the suspect crashed into another vehicle and began to flee on foot toward a home in the neighborhood, Weisberg states.

While the individual fled toward the home, three officers reportedly fired shots at the suspect.

Police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and Star Crest Way so they could perform a “significant investigation.” Medical aid was reportedly provided on scene, and Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics and Gold Cross took the suspect to a local hospital.

One week later, the suspect has been pronounced deceased.

Four officers were placed on leave as a result of the incident, and remain so at this time. The name and age of the suspect is not being released, pending next-of-kin notifications.

Police say because of the ongoing investigation, no further information on this case is currently being released.

