Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from apartment complex in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to an apartment complex in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Monday night, January 23, 2023, after a vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot there. The vehicle was reported stolen from a lot in the 12800 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 8:00 PM. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 AM Monday morning and 8:00 PM.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
fox5dc.com
Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Police said they are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Last Wednesday, Jan. 18, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallan Avenue for the reported crime, per a release from MCPD. According to police, at about 8 p.m., the victim heard...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Retired Anne Arundel County Police K9 dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
Three wanted for ATM thefts in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE - Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from outside of Green Point Wellness in Linthicum Monday morning.Officers said an ATM fell off a truck as they were getting away at the intersection of Elkridge Landing Road and Nursery Road around 5 a.m.Police said evidence shows that three people dislodged an ATM by striking it with a pickup truck, and then the ATM was loaded into the back of the truck.As the three men wearing black clothing and ski masks took off, the ATM fell off the truck.Police said the ATM was originally free-standing at the side of the Green Point Wellness.It didn't appear any cash was taken from the machine.
DC-area shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail shortly after arrest: police
A Virginia man accused of shooting someone was mistakenly released not long after being arrested, police said.
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
Comments / 0