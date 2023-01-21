Read full article on original website
Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Arthur Lamb dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31. Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday. He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached...
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
Calls for statue to honour Liverpool station cat
A statue in memory of a cat which frequented a railway station for 13 years should be erected in its honour, fans of the feline have said. The mischievous moggy, named Paul Newman after the Hollywood star, died this week aged 15. The pedigree Bengal cat was well-known by commuters...
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. The 19-year-old, who was mixed race, was protected in hospital by police who gave his mother...
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
Cudworth hit-and-run crash victims were father and son
Two cyclists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire were father and son, police have said. Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, were thought to have been struck by a red VW Golf in Royston Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, just after 21:05 GMT on Friday and died at the scene.
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
Girl, 14, stabbed at Didsbury school and boy arrested
A 14-year-old girl has been stabbed and seriously injured at a school in Manchester. Police said she was attacked just after 13:00 GMT on Tuesday at Parrs Wood High School in the East Didsbury area. She was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries described as "serious though not life...
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
Ivan Toney online abuse: Man apologises for racist message
A man has apologised in court for racially abusing Premier League footballer Ivan Toney online. Antonio Neill, 24, of Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message. In October, England and Brentford striker Toney, 26, shared an image of an abusive message he had received on Twitter and...
