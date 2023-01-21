ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police announced that a tractor trailer had struck a pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Delevan, N.Y., who had run […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged

Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WEST BLOOMFIELD, NY
iheart.com

WHEC TV-10

Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after possible overdose in police custody

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys and Girls Club mass shooting

BREAKING: Rochester Police say that Michael Mathis, who was found not guilty in the 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting, was shot to death Saturday in the East End. Mathis, 25 of Gates, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a parking lot on East Avenue and North Union Street. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died. RPD says they have no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

