Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police announced that a tractor trailer had struck a pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Delevan, N.Y., who had run […]
RPD officer injured while arresting suspect in shots fired call
The man with the firearm — 27-year-old Dalvin Iverson — attempted to flee, causing injury to one officer.
13 WHAM
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged
Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
WHEC TV-10
Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
iheart.com
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
Man dies after possible overdose in police custody
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash
A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
WHEC TV-10
It’s Reported 200 Cars Stolen In The Rochester Aera Since Jan. 1st
Across the country there’s been a trend on how to steal cars with a phone charger after a TikTok video went viral. We’re 3 weeks into the new year and in the Rochester area it’s reported that at least 200 cars have been stolen. Out of that...
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
13 WHAM
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
WHEC TV-10
Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery
Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
iheart.com
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
