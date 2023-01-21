ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old shooting teacher

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 4 days ago

Staff at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher have recalled requests for help the teacher made about the student that were reportedly ignored and incidents preceding the shooting that raised concerns about the boy’s behavior.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that educators at the school said the teacher, Abigail Zwerner, had repeatedly asked school officials for help with handling the boy but was ignored.

The Post reviewed screenshots of an online conversation between teachers at the school and Newport News Superintendent George Parker III that it reported show several staffers saying that Zwerner had asked for help throughout the school year prior to the shooting.

One staff member wrote that “she had asked for help,” per the outlet, while others said “several times,” “two hours prior” and “all year.”

The Post received the messages from the spouse of a teacher at the school.

The messages shared by the newspaper did not clarify what help Zwerner asked for or whom she asked for help

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Officials say the boy shot Zwerner with a handgun but that no one else was injured.

Zwerner sustained life-threatening injuries but recovered and was released from the hospital earlier this week. She is continuing to recover as an outpatient.

Officials have confirmed that the gun the student used was legally purchased by his mother, but they have not said how he got possession of the weapon.

The Post reported a separate message from a teacher who said the boy once wrote a teacher a note saying that he hated her and wanted to light her on fire. The teacher who received the note told administrators about it but was told to drop the issue, according to the message.

The teacher requested anonymity to avoid possible retaliation, per the Post.

The message said the boy also once threw furniture and other items in the classroom, leading other students in the class to hide under their desks, according to the Post. He also barricaded the doors to a classroom and blocked a teacher and students from leaving, the message reportedly said.

The teacher said the boy was not receiving the educational assistance he needed and that he sometimes walked around the school unsupervised, according to the Post.

The family of the boy has said he has an “acute disability” and that one of his parents was usually in class with him, though not during the week of the shooting.

School officials searched the boy’s backpack for a weapon ahead of the shooting but did not find anything.

Anna Brown
4d ago

It's not fair to the other children to have one child disrupt class and take all the teacher's attention. If this child was throwing things and leaving the classroom unattended, he needs to be put somewhere safe away from the other children.

Reply(19)
119
#hooboy
4d ago

Let me get this straight - a SIX year old has acted violently toward other classmates and teachers, all of whom complained and no one did anything? They searched his Fckg backpack - a 6 year old. Lock him up & throw away the key. This is a child who should never have been mainstreamed. Institutionalize him & let his parents deal with him. I suspect his mother bought the gun to protect the family from him.

Reply(25)
92
Georgie
3d ago

More gun laws on sane, legal gun owners do nothing. Here we have another case of blatant problems and nothing being done. Charge the child and the mother under existing laws!

Reply(6)
34
 

Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Cops reveal Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner’s emotional question after shooting

The Virginia schoolteacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student last week asked about her students in the moments after the harrowing confrontation, police said Monday. “Do you know how my students are?” Abby Zwerner asked cops after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. Drew lauded the 25-year-old, who teaches first grade at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. “Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero,” he said. Zwerner was critically wounded Friday when a 6-year-old student allegedly drew a 9mm handgun, pointed it at the teacher and fired. The bullet went through one...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

6-year-old who shot teacher is ‘disabled,’ parent usually attended school with him: family

The parents of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his school teacher Abigail Zwerner said Thursday that their son is severely disabled — and claimed that the gun used in the shooting had been “secured,” according to a statement from their attorney. The statement did not specify where the 9mm Taurus handgun was kept or how the child could have gained access to it. “Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children,” the statement said. “The firearm our son accessed was secured.” The family also said that the unnamed first-grader “suffers from an...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Mother of six-year-old who shot Virginia teacher could face charges, say police

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot and critically injured his teacher at a Virginia elementary school could face charges, police said.Newport News police chief Steve Drews told CNN on Tuesday that is “is certainly a possibility” that the mother of the boy could face charges in the shooting.His comments come a day after police confirmed the boy used the firearm legally purchased by his mother and that the shooting was “intentional”.On Friday, a six-year-old student drew a firearm when his teacher, identified as 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, was teaching a lesson, and shot her in the chest at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

‘Idiot with a gun’ shoots two kids, 6 and 9, on DC bus going home from school

Three people — including two elementary school kids on their way home from school — were shot after a gunman unleashed an attack on a Washington DC bus Wednesday. The shooter was aiming for another rider, Chief of Police Robert Contee said at a press conference following the 4 p.m. assault. Instead, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot, and an adult man was shot twice. “An idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Know what you’re doing when you’re six years old? You’re coloring in coloring books, you’re playing dress up with your siblings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
