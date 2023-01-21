ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Woman receives $60,000 and apology from Gina Hawkins in settlement with Fayetteville police

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdYQT_0kMj7g5400

The Fayetteville Police Department will pay a woman $60,000 and provided a written apology from retired Police Chief Gina Hawkins as part of a settlement in a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations by detectives, the woman's lawyer said Jan. 21.

Jacqueline McNeill was arrested by Fayetteville police July 20 after detectives using license plate reader technology mistakenly identified her vehicle as being involved in a violent crime two days prior, according to a news release from McNeill's lawyer, Patrick R. Anstead.

"Without realizing the error, the Department initiated a traffic stop of Ms. McNeill two days later, arrested her, and transported her downtown where she was subjected to a harsh interrogation for several hours," the release said. "Detectives would eventually realize they captured images of two similar cars and arrested the wrong person."

Anstead said McNeill's arrest stemmed from "over-reliance on license plate reader technology and inadequate training" on the use of such technology.

The police department agreed to the settlement during a mediated conference Dec. 19, according to the settlement agreement, which was signed two days later.

"In the private correspondence, Chief Hawkins apologized for the conduct of her detectives and assured Ms. McNeill that her arrest would lead to better training within the department going forward," the release said. "In settling the case, the Department made no admission of liability."

Hawkins retired from the Fayetteville Police Department on Jan. 20 five years, city manager Doug Hewett said. Kemberle Braden will step into the role Feb. 1.

McNeill declined to comment through her lawyer.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Comments / 21

Reginald Sinclair
3d ago

ok. I'm next. Fayetteville nc police department where is my 20 million dollars now or do I need to go to the press and the president of the United States. for covering up a heniuos crime that has violated my human rights and show the public just how you all treat black children found unresponsive and leave us behind with the evil monster to be subjected to more horrible abuse helping the perpetrators get away with murder and attempt to murder. This city is going to face some serious plaques. And especially how Fayetteville police officers ride with drugs and find innocent black young men to falsely accuse us. Where is my Fayetteville nc police department? Do you all want some serious plaques for messing with God's children and chosen ones? You people already know you're guilty. Give it up. They haven't paid me enough hush money just yet folks

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
RED SPRINGS, NC
jocoreport.com

Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case

FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Police investigating death of one-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges

A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy