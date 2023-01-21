Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 TOTY League Upgrade SBC: How to Grind Team of the Year Upgrades
FIFA 23 League Upgrades are now live during Team of the Year meaning the grind can truly begin for those coveted Ultimate Team items. Mondays have become "Upgrade Day" in FIFA Ultimate Team where EA Sports releases a special repeatable SBC to grind for promotions. League Upgrade SBCs are crucial for the Team of the Year grinding as players go through recycling items into packs in hopes of packing a special item. These upgrade SBCs are broken down into basic and Premium versions for each of the top five leagues.
Paul Pogba FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
Paul Pogba FIFA 23 Flashback SBC released Jan. 24 during Team of the Year as defenders entered packs. Team of the Year is now in the defenders phase as midfielders have left packs for a limited time. EA Sports releases Team of the Year items in batches before releasing the full squad, a 12th man and expected Honorable Mentions. Paul Pogba received a Flashback SBC item celebrating his inclusion in the FIFA 16 Team of the Year.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
TOTW 13 Predictions FIFA 23: Who's Getting in?
TOTW 13 predictions for FIFA 23 are coming in as fans prepare for yet another content drop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Team of the Week received a refresh in FIFA Ultimate Team following a pause during the World Cup. EA Sports now includes two Featured TOTW items with bigger boosts while also upgrading the power curve to better represent where we are in the game cycle. Not only should that increase the number of useable players, but also entice players to push further in FUT Champions for player picks.
Apex Legends Devs Address Broken Ranked Matchmaking Complaints
Respawn Entertainment have responded to player criticism of Apex Legends' Ranked matchmaking, and smurfing. Apex fans haven't been enjoying the game at its best so far this year. With various problems cropping up, from server issues to rampant cheaters, Respawn have certainly had their work cut out for them bring Apex up to scratch.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year 12th Man Vote: Nominees, Release Date
FIFA 23 Team of the Year 12th Man nominees, how to vote, release date and more.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Delayed to Patch 13.3
Riot Games announced Jan. 24 that Ahri's upcoming ASU (Art and Stability Update) is being delayed to League of Legends Patch 13.3. It was originally scheduled for Patch 13.2. A hotfix will go live Jan. 26 including a majority of the content scheduled for Patch 13.2. Though, Ahri's ASU and other updates are being pushed to Patch 13.3.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Cup: All Rewards, How to Play
Fortnite is partnering with superstar Australian rapper The Kid LAROI to bring an exclusive, limited-time event to the game this week. In addition to an in-game concert and Afterparty, players will also be able to compete in the Kid LAROI Cup, a special tournament with cosmetic rewards. Following the concert...
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
When Does League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 End?
The League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 event was released last week, and there are numerous rewards available for players until it ends. Usually, League of Legends events last for a over a month to give everyone plenty of time to gather tokens and purchase items from the event shop. Players can get tokens by purchasing a Lunar Revel Pass, or they can complete the missions provided in the missions tab within the League of Legends client.
League of Legends Mastery Chart: How to See Your Most-Played Champions
In order to see you most played champions in League of Legends, there is a website called Mastery Chart. This website shows you a detailed chart and list of all champions with your mastery points.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Warzone 2 Players Beg for Self Revive Nerfs
Warzone 2 players aren't too happy with the game's self-revive system, calling for some major changes to be made. As the newest iteration of one of the most popular battle royales on the market, Warzone 2 brought with it a lot of exciting and promising changes. Some were welcomed, others felt like a mistake from the get-go. According to some players, the self-revive system is one of the latter.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Overwatch 2 Soujorn and Mercy to Receive Nerfs
Overwatch 2's meta could be shaking up soon. In the wake of consistent complaints by Overwatch 2 players, heroes Sojourn and Mercy have reportedly been lined up for changes in an upcoming update to the game. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming nerfs to Sojourn and Mercy.
