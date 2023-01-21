Gill shoots lights out for Barrington; Stores has career night for Mount; Berube dominates for Lincoln School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

Barrington 49, St. Raphael 28

Maddie Gill couldn’t miss in the first half, getting the Eagles off to a hot start before finishing off the Saints, 49-28.

Gill hit one 3-pointer in the first quarter, but buried three in the second to put Barrington (7-3) up 28-17 at halftime. The Eagles then held St. Raphael (1-9) to six points in the third quarter before tidying up in the fourth quarter.

With five 3-pointers, Gill was Barrington’s top scorer with 17 points. Isys Dunphy scored 10 points and Lindsay Lemay added six.

Angie Melendez was the lone Saint in double figures with 12 points.

Bay View 69, East Providence 36

Cece Baptista set a tone in the first quarter as the Tigers rolled to a 69-36 win over the Townies.

Bapitsta was a force in the post early, scoring nine points as Bay View jumped out to a 17-11 lead that became 38-17 at the half. Baptista led the Bengals (7-4) with 22 points, getting 18 total in the first half.

Ella Wasylow helped close out the win with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give her a season-best 16 points. Ahtiana Benway helped the cause with nine points.

Mya Lambert hit double figures for East Providence (1-8), scoring 13 points.

DIVISION II

Mount St. Charles 64, Tiverton 48

Casey Stores had a career night, hitting six 3-pointers as the Mounties came away with a 64-48 win over the Tigers.

Stories was hot out of the gates, burying three 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped Mount (8-2) build a 29-22 lead at the break. Tiverton (4-5) cut that deficit to 43-40 after the third thanks to two 3-pointers from Abbie Monkewicz, but the Mounties closed the game with terrific defense and a balanced offense that saw five different players score in the final eight minutes.

Stores scored a career-high 24 points. Emma Roberts came through with 14 and Addie Johnson scored 13.

Monkewicz led Tiverton with 12 points in the loss.

Prout 29, Sholman 28

The Crusaders held on late for a 29-28 win over the Tigers.

Morgan Verdi scored nine points to lead Prout (3-5) to their second straight win. Charleigh George and Ella Martin both added six. Sholman (4-6) was led by an 11-point effort from Armani Rivera.

DIVISION III

Lincoln 47, Pilgrim 40

Tayla Valentin sparked a huge second quarter for the Lions, building a double-digit lead that gave them enough wiggle room to pick up a 47-40 win over the Patriots.

Down 13-7 heading to the second quarter, Valentin used her offensive prowess to take over the game. She scored 10 of Lincoln’s 20 points as they took a 27-17 lead into the break. The Lions held Pilgrim to single digits in the third quarter and cruised home to get a dub crucial in the D-III standings.

Valentin led Lincoln (6-4) with 21 points. Lauren Cipriano scored 13, hitting four crucial free throws in the fourth quarter. Makayla Horan added seven points and Charlotte Laboissiere rounded out the scoring with four.

Amaya Coffie led Pilgrim (8-3) with 11 points. Faith Meade joined her in double figures with 10.

Exeter-West Greenwich 42, Burrillville 36

Emma Mears had another big night, carrying the Scarlet Knights to a 42-36 win over the Broncos.

Mears came through with 21 points and five rebounds for EWG (7-4). Kendall Husband added nine points and six boards while Ella Johnson chipped in six points, five assists and three rebounds.

Grace Diallo led Burrillville (2-8) with a 16-point night and Olivia Ferraro scored six.

North Smithfield 42, Middletown 27

The Northmen saved their best eight minutes for the end, dominating the fourth quarter and turning a one-point lead into a 42-27 win over the Islanders.

It was a rockfight between the two teams and North Smithfield led 26-25 heading into the final quarter. That’s where the Northmen came alive. Raeghan Reilly sparked the offense with a 3-pointer and scored seven of the team’s 16 points while the defense surrendered just two points.

Reilly finished as the top scorer for North Smithfield (5-6) with 12 points. Mya Silveira came through with eight, all in the second half, and Jahzayla Ladouceur scored six in the win.

Virginia Hamilton was the top scorer for Middletown (6-5), putting up 10 points. Lily Sokol was right behind her

Narragansett 39, North Providence 32

Grace Blessing had 13 points and Dharnia Parks had 12 to spark the Mariners to a victory over the Cougars. NP's Lusine Hagopian tied for game-high honor in points with 13 and Andrea Vasquez found the range for eight points.

Division IV

Davies 48, CP2 13

The Patriots dominated from start to finish and picked up a 48-13 win over the Eagles.

Davies gave up just five points in the first half and with its Big Three starting to cook, took an 18-5 lead into half before cruising home with the win.

JoJo Ali led the Patriots (8-1) with 14 points. Fatou Coulibaly came through with eight points and Aniyah Gomes scored seven.

Keylynne Collado led CP2 (0-9) with four points.

Lincoln School 50, Hope 25

Sarah Berube dominated the first half as the outcome of this one was never in doubt in the Lynx’s 50-25 win over the Blue Wave.

Berube scored 13 points in the first quarter and 28 in the first half to put Lincoln School up 38-16 at half. She finished her night with 31 points.

Derek House helped the cause with eight points and Riley Clark scored six for the Lynx (5-3). Sa-Moni McKay led Hope (1-5) with 14 points.

Home team coaches did not report scores or stats to the Journal for the following games (home team in CAPS). Players on these home teams will be ineligible for Journal Player of the Week honors.

Division I

JUANITA SANCHEZ 65, Classical 55

Rogers 46, CRANSTON WEST 36

Westerly at LA SALLE (no result reported to RIIL)

Division II

Woonsocket at MT. HOPE (no result reported to RIIL)

TOLL GATE 40, Central 12

MOSES BROWN 57, East Greenwich 51

CHARIHO 52, Mount Pleasant 33

Division IV

Johnston 58, PROVIDENCE COUNTRY DAY 28

Central Falls at BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP (no score reported to the RIIL)