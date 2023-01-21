Read full article on original website
Paul Pogba FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
Paul Pogba FIFA 23 Flashback SBC released Jan. 24 during Team of the Year as defenders entered packs. Team of the Year is now in the defenders phase as midfielders have left packs for a limited time. EA Sports releases Team of the Year items in batches before releasing the full squad, a 12th man and expected Honorable Mentions. Paul Pogba received a Flashback SBC item celebrating his inclusion in the FIFA 16 Team of the Year.
FIFA 23 TOTY League Upgrade SBC: How to Grind Team of the Year Upgrades
FIFA 23 League Upgrades are now live during Team of the Year meaning the grind can truly begin for those coveted Ultimate Team items. Mondays have become "Upgrade Day" in FIFA Ultimate Team where EA Sports releases a special repeatable SBC to grind for promotions. League Upgrade SBCs are crucial for the Team of the Year grinding as players go through recycling items into packs in hopes of packing a special item. These upgrade SBCs are broken down into basic and Premium versions for each of the top five leagues.
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 4: How to Claim
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 4 contents and how to claim the free pack.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
TOTW 13 Predictions FIFA 23: Who's Getting in?
TOTW 13 predictions for FIFA 23 are coming in as fans prepare for yet another content drop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Team of the Week received a refresh in FIFA Ultimate Team following a pause during the World Cup. EA Sports now includes two Featured TOTW items with bigger boosts while also upgrading the power curve to better represent where we are in the game cycle. Not only should that increase the number of useable players, but also entice players to push further in FUT Champions for player picks.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Timeline: All Stages
The Overwatch World Cup 2023 will return in 2023. Stage 1 is just announcements that occur in January. Stage 2 relates to tryouts, team selection, and qualifiers. Stage 3 is the is the official group and bracket rounds.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
