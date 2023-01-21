Read full article on original website
KCBD
Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
KCBD
Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus. Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”
KCBD
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!. At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home. Levelland is...
KCBD
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
KCBD
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
KCBD
Snow reports, slow melting, slow warming
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb. You’ll find snowfall reports at the end of this post. Flurries are possible today, but there will not...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
KCBD
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
KCBD
Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors. The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S. The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
KCBD
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months. She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public officials are warning of the danger of ice on roadways Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s snow has started to melt. While road crews from the City of Lubbock and TxDOT will be monitoring and treating roadways as needed, drivers are still encouraged to do their part to keep everyone safe.
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
KCBD
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
KCBD
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
KCBD
Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call...
KCBD
Winter Storm Inbound!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a powerful low pressure system advancing over terrain to the west, a significant winter storm is expected overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Estimated totals range from less than an inch in the southeastern counties to up to 6 inches in the northwestern counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of the northwest counties in the area and winter weather advisories for all other counties in the area.
