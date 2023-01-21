LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months. She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO