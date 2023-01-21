ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Showers are on the way! Don't forget your umbrella

SAN ANTONIO - Monday will start with clear skies and cold temperatures, then warm into the low 60s for the afternoon with a few more clouds pushing in for the afternoon/evening hours. Tuesday will be a day with a great rain opportunity for our area! A low pressure will move...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weather updates you need to know about

SAN ANTONIO — Rain has moved into the San Antonio area causing slick road conditions and power outages Tuesday morning. Here are the top headlines you should know about. Parts of I-35 has been shut down after a big rig jackknifed and a car was rear-ended. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

