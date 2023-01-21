Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Get Your Hands on Delicious Girl Scout Cookies Starting tomorrow in San Antonio!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
KSAT 12
Happy Space: How to find quality items for your home at estate sales
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a New Year, and many are considering refreshing their home. But if you don’t have a big budget or a budget at all for a home renovation, you can find unique items for your space at a discounted price at estate sales. In...
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
KSAT 12
Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
Finding the best food in San Antonio is an ever-evolving quest
"There's no picking out the Tex from the Mex or separating the Big Red from the barbacoa tacos."
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
San Antonio has the fastest rising rents of any big city in Texas, study says
Rents in San Antonio rose 5.1% in the last 12 months, according to Redfin.
San Antonio airport $2.5 billion overhaul update
Check out what's the next step for the SAT expansion + some updates coming to Stinson Municpal Airport.
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
news4sanantonio.com
Showers are on the way! Don't forget your umbrella
SAN ANTONIO - Monday will start with clear skies and cold temperatures, then warm into the low 60s for the afternoon with a few more clouds pushing in for the afternoon/evening hours. Tuesday will be a day with a great rain opportunity for our area! A low pressure will move...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
news4sanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
KSAT 12
‘He’s a whole jerk.’ Shelter looking for forever home for cheeky French bulldog named Ralphie.
NIAGARA, N.Y. – Meet Ralphie, a smiley French bulldog who is looking for a forever home. The catch? The animal shelter where he currently resides says “he’s a whole jerk- not even half.”. Niagara SPCA officials wrote an adoption post last week for the 26-pound pup that...
Weather updates you need to know about
SAN ANTONIO — Rain has moved into the San Antonio area causing slick road conditions and power outages Tuesday morning. Here are the top headlines you should know about. Parts of I-35 has been shut down after a big rig jackknifed and a car was rear-ended. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Comments / 0